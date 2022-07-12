SIERRA VISTA — A new trial for a man from Hereford previously convicted of murder will begin in mid-August, a judge said Monday.
Roger Delane Wilson's second trial on a charge of first-degree murder will start on Aug. 16 and is expected to last at least three weeks, Cochise County Superior Judge Timothy Dickerson said.
Wilson had already been sentenced to natural life in prison last year when he was convicted of killing J.D. Arvizu. The killing occurred June 22, 2017.
Charged with shooting Arvizu in the chest, Wilson had repeatedly accused him in the months before the killing of stealing from Wilson’s mother’s residence on Santa Elena Avenue. Days before the incident the two men had argued about the issue and Arvizu had punched Wilson in the face.
Wilson did not strike back, but a witness later testified at the first trial that Wilson said Arvizu would “get his.”
Just after 1 a.m., investigators said the 53-year-old Wilson shot Arvizu outside the gate of Wilson’s mother’s house. Arvizu approached Wilson on his way to a friend’s residence on East Sagebrush Road.
Wilson has never denied shooting Arivzu, but has said it was in self-defense.
Wilson was initially sentenced in October 2021. There were several delays in his case — partly because of Wilson's own behavior toward his attorneys and also because he was deemed incompetent at one point to stand trial — prompting him to spend five years in a county jail.
However on May 18, the Court of Appeals Division Two in Tucson reversed Wilson’s conviction and ordered that he have a new trial.
The appellate justices did not deny that Wilson killed Arivzu. But in essence, they ruled that Dickerson erred when he failed to tell the jury that Arizona law allows people to use deadly physical force to prevent certain crimes.
Armed with that information, the appellate court said, the jurors might have concluded the shooting by Wilson was justified and voted to acquit him of first-degree murder.
The Cochise County Attorney’s Office could have filed a petition with the Arizona Supreme Court requesting the higher tribunal review the appellate court’s ruling. There was a 30-day window from the time the appellate court’s ruling was made for a petition to be filed.
But because that never happened, the law states that a new trial must be held no later than 90 days after the Court of Appeal's mandate.
At Monday's hearing, the issue of questionnaires for potential jurors was broached and it was agreed that they would be mailed out.
Wilson, who is currently in custody at the Pinal County Jail after being sent back from the state prison in Florence following the Court of Appeal's decision, was supposed to have been at Monday's hearing via telephone, but there was not enough personnel at the Pinal Jail to facilitate his call-in, officials said.
Arvizu's mother Christine Arvizu was on the telephone during the hearing.