A trial date has been set in the case of a former Border Patrol agent charged with first degree murder in the traffic-related death of his 9-year-old stepson.
The trial for Clifford Johnson will begin on Sept. 7, said Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, and the proceeding could stretch out for more than a week.
Johnson is accused of first-degree murder in a June 18 wreck on State Route 90 that left his stepson dead and injured several others, including two youngsters in Johnson’s pickup; and the driver of the vehicle investigators said he crashed into and that person’s 1-year-old son.
Investigators also charged Johnson with aggravated DUI wrong-way, aggravated DUI with juveniles under the age of 15, endangerment, child abuse and criminal damage. His blood alcohol content at the time of arrest was .199, more than twice the legal limit, records show.
At the time of the crash, Johnson was employed as an agent with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations. He lost his job with CBP following the incident, a CBP spokesman said recently.
The day of the crash, Johnson and his wife, Mindy Johnson, and their six children — four children belonged to the wife and two belonged to Johnson — had gone to Tucson to celebrate a birthday at a Dave & Buster’s.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety investigator testified in court that both Johnsons had consumed alcohol at the venue. The investigator said Mindy Johnson had stopped drinking at one point because she knew she had to drive to Sierra Vista.
Johnson left before his wife, even though she had asked him to wait while she paid the bill. State troopers said that on his way to Sierra Vista, Johnson slid into the wrong lane of SR 90 and slammed head on into motorist Michelle East.
Mindy Johnson’s 9-year-old son, who was riding with the defendant, was killed. Her husband’s two biological children — a 4-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy — were hurt in the crash, investigators said.
Dickerson mentioned that a settlement conference could be on the horizon. If such a session is scheduled, the judge said he wants Johnson there in person. The defendant was released to the custody of his parents in August and is living with them in Florida. The next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31.