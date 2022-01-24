SIERRA VISTA — A man accused of stabbing his co-worker at a campground a year ago refused to participate in an evaluation to determine if he was insane at the time of the crime, a prosecutor said. A second test has been scheduled for later this month.
A trial date has been set in the Bryan Benally case for March 15, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson said at a hearing Monday.
Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco said at the proceeding that Benally had refused to participate in a GEI evaluation.
GEI stands for "guilty except insane" and according to state statute, "A person may be found guilty except insane if at the time of the commission of the criminal act the person was afflicted with a mental disease or defect of such severity that the person did not know the criminal act was wrong."
Benally is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault in the stabbing of John Shaver, 18, in January 2021.
The pair had been building a fence for a rancher near the Cochise Stronghold campground and decided to stay inside the park so they would not have to drive to the worksite the following day, Cochise County Sheriff’s officials said.
It’s not clear what sparked the attack, but CCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas had said Shaver showed up at the door of an older couple camping in the Stronghold in their recreational vehicle. Thomas and Barb Lewis of California told investigators that they were in their camper when someone banged on their door at about 3 a.m. They saw Shaver outside covered in blood.
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.
When sheriff’s deputies and a Department of Public Safety trooper arrived, Shaver told them he had been attacked by Benally. Capas said deputies, the Sheriff’s Ranch Patrol, a Sheriff’s Search and Rescue sergeant, and a Department of Public Safety chopper searched for Benally and found him about four hours later in a remote area of the national monument.
Zucco said another evaluation has been set for Benally — who remains in custody at the Cochise County Jail — on Jan. 27.
She explained that such an evaluation does not measure competency in a defendant.
"It is not an issue of competency to stand trial like a Rule 11," Zucco said in an email. "It is an issue of if the defendant was legally guilty except insane at the time of the incident."
A Rule 11 hearing is held to determine if a defendant is competent to stand trial.
Dickerson told Benally to get the test done: "Let's get it done and you cooperate."