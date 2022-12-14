At the start of a trial Tuesday for a man accused of molesting several boys in Tombstone over a span of more than three decades, both attorneys told the jury that there would be no evidence presented in the case, only the testimony of the men who investigators said were victimized by James Roger Dixon.
The men, five in total who are now between the ages of 22 and 52 - recounted their experiences Wednesday in Cochise County Timothy Dickerson's courtroom after both assistant prosecutor Michael Powell and defense attorney Efthymios Katsarelis, gave their opening statements to the jury the day prior.
All five - even though none of them know each other - recounted almost identical instances of being molested by Dixon when they were either adolescents or teenagers. The boys also had one other situation in common, according to their own testimony and what Powell had told jurors - they came from households where there was no father figure, or, in the case of one of the victims, the father was ill.
Powell told the panel that Dixon had lured the boys knowing full well that they had no real home life. He said the defendant plied the youngsters with gifts and money in exchange for molestation. Their relationships usually started out with Dixon asking the boys if they would walk his dogs in exchange for money. As time went by though and Dixon got to know each boy better, then the gifts began to flow along with the sexual abuse, Powell said.
Some of the boys met Dixon via Little League where the defendant coached.
Powell also mentioned that the case had a couple of unique factors. Dixon never had sexual intercourse with any of the boys and he never allowed them to touch him.
Katsarelis meanwhile, started out his opening statements by placing both his hands on Dixon's shoulders and telling the jury that he liked Powell, but that everything the prosecutor had just told them about his client, was inaccurate.
Clinging to the fact that the case has no evidence, Katsarelis told the jurors that the victims had not revealed their stories to anyone for years until one of them came forward last year and reported his own abuse to the Tombstone Marshal's Office. The latter turned the case over to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
The defense lawyer said memories get fuzzy though.
But the five men who testified Wednesday, seemed to recall every detail of what they said had occurred between them and Dixon when they were younger.
One of the victims, now 22, said he would work out at Dixon's house and afterward the defendant would show him how to stretch on the sofa. That was also where the molestations occurred, the victim said.
"He told me I was a cute child and I had no reason to have low self esteem," the man said Wednesday.
He said Dixon repeatedly asked him for oral sex, but the victim said no.
Another man who is now 37, recalled that Dixon drove him to a baseball game in Phoenix in a 1967 Corvette Stingray convertible. After the game, Dixon took the victim to a friend's apartment where they stayed overnight. The victim said he slept on the sofa and felt a tugging on his shorts in the middle of the night.
"It was Dixon touching me," the man said on the witness stand. "He told me to be quiet and that everything would be OK. I shoved his hand away.
"I rolled over, hoping that morning would come," the man added.
He said the following day Dixon bought him some cigarettes and a lighter and apologized for what had happened. The victim said they rode from Phoenix to Tombstone in silence.
Dixon is charged with 20 counts of child molestation and prostituting a minor. The assaults, Powell said, began in the 1980s until 2018.
The abuse came to light last year after the 22-year-old victim - the first one to testify Wednesday - learned that his boss's grandchildren were staying at Dixon's sometimes.
That's when the victim reported the situation he had been through to the Tombstone Marshal's Office.
"I didn't want that happening to them [my boss's grandchildren]," the victim said.
Cochise County Sheriff's Detective Alexander Dolhyj arrested Dixon in July 2021. The Sheriff's Office posted the arrest on their Facebook page and asked other victims - if there were any - to come forward.
One of the men who testified Wednesday said he spoke up only after seeing that post on social media.
Dixon chose to go to trial after a settlement conference crumbled this past June.
Dixon testified on his own behalf on Thursday after the prosecution rested its case. The jury got the case late Thursday afternoon.
Check Sunday's edition of the Herald/Review for an update on the trial.
