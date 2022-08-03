DRAGOON — Triangle T Guest Ranch was home to the 13th Annual Garlic Festival the weekend of July 30-31.
The two-day affair at the ranch, nestled amongst giant boulders with green patches of manzanita and oak trees, was a one-stop garlic shop and celebration.
Zee FarmZ, an organic farm in Dragoon, brought its garlic harvest with a range of varieties including a black garlic and Cochise Gold.
The land at FarmZ has been producing fresh vegetables, onions, potatoes, pecans, jujubes, and even saffron for longer than 40 years.
Mehdi, aka Zee, owner of Zee FarmZ said he participates in the event because of his “passion” for his farm and this community. When he bought his farm several years back, he continued the tradition of bringing his garlic to the festival.
“The community here is very close, we help each other out,” Zee said.
Cochise Family Farm brought its crates of fresh edibles. The 60-acre farm located in Cochise boasts growing organically about 30 crops with Heirloom variety fruits and vegetables.
Lettuce, onion, eggplant, pears, asparagus and 25 more are supplemented with fresh eggs from free-range hens.
More than three dozen vendors scattered the grounds of the ranch, selling everything from art, clothing, housewares and event mementos.
Food fare included a caravan of food trucks. Along with the ranch’s The Rock Saloon and Grill and a roasted corn station, there were choices of food and drink for everyone.
T Town Ramblers played the morning musical set at the festival stage. A selection of entertaining renditions of modern covers made a great accompaniment to the festivities. The afternoon set belonged to the “Sonoran groove” of solo guitarist Gabriel Francisco.
The storied location of Triangle T has been part of local history and culture for over a century. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ranch.
Early history writes that Apache Chief Cochise, the county’s namesake, used the area for generations as a winter camp.
Remnant archeology of the Apache can be found near the ranch in the form of carvings and sacred ceremonial locations.
Shortly before Arizona became a state the ranch was homesteaded by Dave Adams, who first sold the property to Pren Sebring in 1916.
A hundred years ago the first guest cabins were built on the ranch. Then in 1927 Metta Tutt bought the ranch and the Triangle T was given its name.
Starting with “Mine with the Iron Door,” filmed in 1927, the ranch has been the set location for many Westerns. The Hollywood history and long list of past celebrity guests attracts visitors to the guest ranch year-round.
The film “3:10 to Yuma,” starring Glenn Ford and Van Heflin, was filmed at the Triangle T, and so were the original Lone Ranger movies.
It’s not just movie stars, many diplomats and dignitaries including President John F. Kennedy and Gen. John J. Pershing stayed there.
Ten casitas and rooms are available as rentals for guests wanting to share the same experience as those dignitaries.
Tucsonans Tim and Torey Crandell have made at least one yearly trip to the ranch for the last 20 years. Many times they RV, but for the festival they decided to stay in one of the guest rooms.
“We RV most times, but there’s also lots of primitive sites to camp, people with horses can come out, there’s corrals for them,” Tim said while checking into his room, cabin No.2, the General Pershing room.
“John Wayne has stayed here, Steve McQueen, Will Rogers, Dale Evans, they’ve all stayed here,” the Crandells said while sharing trivia about the ranch.
There are miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback. The 160-acre property covers a range of terrain to entertain all skill levels. Bring your horse or ride from the ranch stable by the trail or all-day use.
The ranch recently completed a new Equestrian Park, with new obstacles and trails designed for work on horse-handling skills.
Perhaps the least known of the ranch’s history was a period during World War II when the property was used as an internment facility for Japanese officials and families.
The story had been rumored, but not until the lifting of a 50-year moratorium on classified information from the period that author Jane Eppinga verified the information through an investigation.
All that history, plus a bounty of fresh vegetables and tasty garlic all in one day in Dragoon, it’s worth that garlic breath.
The historic ranch is located 60 miles southeast of Tucson. Take Exit 318 off Interstate 10 at Dragoon Road. Follow the road a quarter mile to the Triangle T at 4190 Dragoon Road.
The $5 entry fees went to benefit Wounded Warrior Project and Make-A-Wish Foundation.