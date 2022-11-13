food bank turkeys

St. Vincent de Paul Community Food Bank employee Simon Callender loads a few turkey donations into the facility’s freezer Tuesday in Sierra Vista. The organization will be handing out their annual turkey boxes Monday.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

The holiday season is ramping up and local food banks are preparing for their annual Thanksgiving turkey distributions to the community.

With a two weeks to go until the family Thanksgiving feast, St. Vincent de Paul is not quite where it would like to be as far as turkey donations. It plans to distribute more than 400 turkey boxes (dry goods, bread and fresh produce included), but currently only have a fraction of that total. A major donor of the birds from previous years could not donate turkeys this year, so other means are required to reach the goal.

