St. Vincent de Paul Community Food Bank employee Simon Callender loads a few turkey donations into the facility’s freezer Tuesday in Sierra Vista. The organization will be handing out their annual turkey boxes Monday.
The holiday season is ramping up and local food banks are preparing for their annual Thanksgiving turkey distributions to the community.
With a two weeks to go until the family Thanksgiving feast, St. Vincent de Paul is not quite where it would like to be as far as turkey donations. It plans to distribute more than 400 turkey boxes (dry goods, bread and fresh produce included), but currently only have a fraction of that total. A major donor of the birds from previous years could not donate turkeys this year, so other means are required to reach the goal.
St. Vincent does have a wealth of experience dealing with the holiday season, and St. Vincent Food Bank director Stan Garner is confident there will be enough for the distribution day, which is set for Monday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
“Things like this happen,” he said, referencing the relatively low numbers of turkeys so far. “We’re depending on the community and St. Andrew (parish) to help us out. We’ll make sure we’ll have enough turkeys no matter what."
St. Vincent can purchase turkeys from area grocers, but that is something it would rather not do.
“We buy as small a percentage as we possibly can,” said St. Vincent de Paul President Pauline Fredericks. “This is called the gamble because we’re waiting to see what the response is from the community.”
Another food pantry that will have Thanksgiving turkey dinners is Peach's Pantry, and it plans to distribute about 200 Thanksgiving turkeys and complete meals for the holiday. Peach's has had success reaching its goals in previous years with the help of the Elks Lodge and the Huachuca Gould's Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Still, pantry director Sarah Pacheco said donations from individuals in the community would be welcome.
“There have been times where we struggled to get enough turkeys, and I’ll put the word out on Facebook and through my email list and then all of a sudden they just show up," she said. "People in this community step up to help."
The two pantrys work together to get the Thanksgiving meals to the community, and although they use different means to help feed people, both are trying to make sure everyone has a Thanksgiving meal.
Peach’s Pantry doesn’t have its own freezer so it stores turkeys at St. Vincent. If there is a surplus of turkeys, St. Vincent will receive them.
“We understand that we have the same mission," Pacheco sad. "If we have more than we need we’ll give them to them. We work together to accomplish the same mission.”
If you would like to donate turkeys, take them to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, thrift store or St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. To donate to Peach’s Pantry contact Sarah Pacheco at 520-234-0952 or email feedkids@peachspantry.org.
