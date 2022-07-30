Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

FORT HUACHUCA — It was the Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day on post Thursday, and two Buffalo Soldiers hailed for their bravery and extraordinary service to the nation at a time when this country still segregated Black troops were celebrated as officials at the installation named a training range and the main chapel courtyard after the men.

Army 1st Lt. John Robert Fox and Army Chaplain Col. Louis Armstrong Carter are long gone, but they will never be forgotten at Fort Huachuca.

Tags