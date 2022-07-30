Garrison chaplain Lt. Col. Shay Worthy commemorates the Buffalo Soldier Chapel at Main Post’s courtyard as the Chaplain Louis A. Carter Courtyard as part of Thursday’s Second Annual National Buffalo Soldiers Day events on post.
Longtime Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers member Harlan Bradford reads from a hymnal during Thursday’s Buffalo Soldier Chapel at Main Post dedication.
Photos by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The newly dedicated Buffalo Soldier Chapel at Main Post ceremony took place Thursday on Fort Huachuca.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers members Allyne McFalls and Gordon Lewis gaze at the plaque proclaiming the Buffalo Soldier Chapel courtyard to be the the Chaplain Louis A. Carter Courtyard.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Charles Hancock talks to Buffalo Soldier Chapel at Main Post dedication attendees while displaying a Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers challenge coin.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Garrison chaplain Lt. Col. Shay Worthy commemorates the Buffalo Soldier Chapel at Main Post’s courtyard as the Chaplain Louis A. Carter Courtyard as part of Thursday’s Second Annual National Buffalo Soldiers Day events on post.
FORT HUACHUCA — It was the Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day on post Thursday, and two Buffalo Soldiers hailed for their bravery and extraordinary service to the nation at a time when this country still segregated Black troops were celebrated as officials at the installation named a training range and the main chapel courtyard after the men.
Army 1st Lt. John Robert Fox and Army Chaplain Col. Louis Armstrong Carter are long gone, but they will never be forgotten at Fort Huachuca.
At two ceremonies Thursday morning led by commanding general Tony Hale, the installation’s East Range was christened as the 1st Lt. John R. Fox Range Complex. The facility is the first Army range committed solely to training and enhancing the Army’s multi-domain operations capabilities, said Army spokeswoman Tanja Linton.
Following that, the main chapel on post was named the Buffalo Soldier Chapel, and its adjacent courtyard — ringed with olive trees and rose bushes — was named after Carter.
“Today is a great day at the edge of the frontier,” said Hale at the first event at Fitch Auditorium at Alvarado Hall in honor of Fox.
The ceremony was especially significant because Fox’s daughter, Sandra, his grandchildren and a great-grandchild were in the front row of the auditorium watching a slideshow and listening to Hale talk about their family member.
Among many of the touching moments during the honors for Fox was a quote by him that flashed on the screen atop the stage at the auditorium. He was serving overseas and Sandra, only 2 at the time, had made him a cake “all by herself” and sent it to him. He told his wife he would save the treat for Christmas and try not to cry when he ate it.
Linton said Fox was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 1997 for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity “at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty.”
“First Lieutenant John R. Fox distinguished himself by extraordinary heroism at the risk of his own life Dec. 26, 1944 in the Serchio River Valley Sector, in vicinity of Sommocolonia, Italy,” Linton said. “Fox was a member of Cannon Company, 366th Infantry, 92nd Infantry Division, acting as a forward observer, while attached to the 598th Field Artillery Battalion.”
His grandson, Morgan Fox Charles — who bears an uncanny resemblance to his grandfather — spoke on behalf of his family on Thursday: “We are honored that his story is not forgotten.”
Carter was the second African American Army chaplain to be promoted to colonel. Carter served as the post chaplain on Fort Huachuca from 1913 to 1915 and again from 1935 to 1940. He is buried in the Fort Huachuca cemetery.
Fort Huachuca has been home to all four of the Army’s historic Buffalo Soldier units, the 9th and 10th U.S. Cavalry Regiments and the 24th and 25th Infantry Divisions at one point in their history, Linton said.
Buffalo Soldiers Day commemorates the formation of the first regular Army regiments comprising African American Soldiers in 1866. The men were dubbed Buffalo Soldiers by the Cheyenne and other Plains Indians who compared the troops’ toughness and determined spirit to the buffalo, an animal they revered.
When President Harry Truman issued Executive Order 9981 eliminating racial segregation in the armed forces in 1948, the last African American units were disbanded. From their ranks emerged leaders including Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Sr, Brig. Gen. Charles Young and 2nd Lt. Henry Flipper.
In 1992, the U.S. Congress passed the law designating July 28 as Buffalo Soldiers Day. Hale brought National Buffalo Soldiers Day back to its glory on the installation when he was assigned there in 2020.
Now, the first Friday of each month is Buffalo Soldiers Day on post and it’s celebrated by early morning competitions between soldiers, as well as a shorter work day for the troops so they can start their weekends early with family and friends, Hale said.
The general also instituted the Buffalo Soldier Standards, a code of ethics to live by on post, the first one on the list the most important: “Treat everyone with dignity and respect.”
After Friday’s ceremony in the chapel courtyard, Hale said he wanted all his soldiers to be aware of the Buffalo Soldiers.
“I want every soldier to know the history of the Buffalo Soldier and what they went though,” Hale said. “They served at Fort Huachuca longer than any other installation in the Army from 1892 to 1945.”