Shike’eya translates to “this is my homeland.” It’s what Cochise said to Gen. Howard in 1872 when signing the peace treaty that would make most of the land in contemporary Cochise County a reservation for the Chiricahua Apache.
The reservation for the Chiricahua Apache was short-lived. Cochise died in 1874, and in 1876 the reservation was shut down.
By 1886 all of the Chiricahua Apache people had been removed from Arizona. They were first held as prisoners of war in Alabama and Florida and then moved to the Fort Sill reservation in Oklahoma by 1894.
The descendants of Cochise were never to see their homeland. But now, a great-grandnephew of Cochise has returned.
Jeff Haozous moved to the Cochise Stronghold in the Coronado National Forest in 2021 after serving as chairman of the Fort Sill Apache tribe from 2002-18. Now he and his neighbor, Karen Weilacher, are working to establish a land trust for all descendants of the Chiricahua Apache.
They are calling it the Ndé Bikéeyá, Chiricahua Apache Land Trust. The name translates to “the Apache land under our feet.”
“Ndé Bikéeyá will acquire land that the Chiricahua Apaches from all of the tribes can use for ceremonies and camping, gaining experiential knowledge of what it means to be Chiricahua Apache (in their homeland),” said Haozous. “Our ultimate goal is to restore the Chiricahua people to their rightful home.”
Today, the Chiricahua Apache are not a federally recognized tribe. Their descendants have been split up between the Fort Sill Apache, the Mescalero Apache, the White Mountain Apache, the San Carlos Apache and the Comanche tribes.
“Because of what happened back in the 1800s, the Chiricahua people got separated in so many different ways,” said Weilacher. “So this would be an opportunity for them to come back together.”
Because the Chiricahua Apache are not a federally recognized tribe, there is no consolidated group to give land back to.
In 1991, Dick Shaw donated four acres of land in Cochise Stronghold to the Fort Sill Apache Tribe. But because this land was donated to the Fort Sill Apache, it does not belong to all of the Chiricahua Apaches’ descendants split up among different tribes.
Weilacher said this once again caused heartache among the Chiricahua Apaches who had been separated. This is why Haozous and Weilacher have chosen to create a land trust that will be run by a nonprofit for the benefit of all the Chiricahua Apaches.
“That’s what led to this. We want the heart to be together and not hurt,” said Weilacher.
They are in the process of getting established as an official nonprofit organization. Once established, they plan to assemble a group of guiding council members to manage the lands in the trust.
They hope that as Ndé Bikéeyá gets more recognition, people throughout Cochise County will donate land to the initiative. Weilacher said it would be great if the land were adjacent to theirs in the stronghold, but it isn’t necessary.
She said that tribes across the country already own a patchwork of land, and the entire county was once part of the Chiricahua Apache’s homeland. She hopes they can add land in the Chiricahua Mountains to the trust some day.
Weilacher has hosted some Chiricahua Apaches on her property who wished to visit their homeland. She has built a bathhouse, a sweat lodge and a ceremonial hogan for visitors.
As the project grows, she hopes to keep building on her property to accommodate visitors wishing to reconnect with their homeland. One of the first things the two plan on doing is inviting ceremonial crown dancers to bless the initiative.
“The place in which the removal began is the place in which the return will begin,” said Haozous.