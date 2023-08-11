Shike’eya translates to “this is my homeland.” It’s what Cochise said to Gen. Howard in 1872 when signing the peace treaty that would make most of the land in contemporary Cochise County a reservation for the Chiricahua Apache.

The reservation for the Chiricahua Apache was short-lived. Cochise died in 1874, and in 1876 the reservation was shut down.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?