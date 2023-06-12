On Sunday morning, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Keyston Campbell of Seattle. Campbell was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of smuggling, aggravated assault and second-degree murder. He is being held in custody on a $1 million bond. 

On Sunday morning at around 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a motor vehicle accident near Kil Ranch Road and Ghost Town Trail in Elfrida. On arrival, the deputies found an overturned truck with several injured suspects. Campbell and one other male subject had attempted to flee the scene in the general direction of Sunsites. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?