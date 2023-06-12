On Sunday morning, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Keyston Campbell of Seattle. Campbell was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of smuggling, aggravated assault and second-degree murder. He is being held in custody on a $1 million bond.
On Sunday morning at around 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a motor vehicle accident near Kil Ranch Road and Ghost Town Trail in Elfrida. On arrival, the deputies found an overturned truck with several injured suspects. Campbell and one other male subject had attempted to flee the scene in the general direction of Sunsites.
At approximately 9:50 a.m. deputies and U.S. Border Patrol agents made contact with Campbell and the other male subject. Both appeared to be shaken and suffering minor injuries. Campbell denied any involvement in the accident at the time of arrest.
The sheriff’s office determined there were eight people in the vehicle at the time of the accident. One was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were airlifted to a Tucson hospital. The rest were turned over to border patrol for processing.
Earlier on Sunday morning at approximately 8 a.m., Rito Cabral, 44, from Lakewood, California, was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of smuggling, felony flight, criminal speed and reckless endangerment in the Dragoon area. Deputies found Cabral to be carrying eight undocumented immigrants in a passenger van, who were turned over to border patrol for processing.
Investigations into both cases are being conducted by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
