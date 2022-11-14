HUACHUCA CITY — Two people were shot at Desert RV Monday afternoon, Cochise County Sheriff's officials said, and the shooter remains on the loose, a spokeswoman said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said the sheriff's office is asking people who live within a 2-mile radius of Redwing Place — where the business is located — to remain sheltered in place with their doors locked as investigators continue searching for the shooter.
State Route 90 from Interstate 10 to the Van Deman Gate at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista was closed while the search for the shooter is ongoing.
There were two males shot by the suspect, Capas said. One of the men was airlifted to Banner-University Health Center in Tucson. The condition of the other man who was shot is unknown.
Capas said deputies are searching for a white male who was wearing blue jeans and a gray T-shirt. The man is armed, Capas said.
It's unclear what the motive for the shootings was, Capas said. The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. at the RV business at 86 E. Redwing Lane.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 520-432-9500.
This is a developing story. Information will be released as it becomes available.
