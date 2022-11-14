rv

Photo from Desert RV Facebook page.

HUACHUCA CITY — Two people were shot at Desert RV Monday afternoon, Cochise County Sheriff's officials said, and the shooter remains on the loose, a spokeswoman said. 

Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said the sheriff's office is asking people who live within a 2-mile radius of Redwing Place — where the business is located — to remain sheltered in place with their doors locked as investigators continue searching for the shooter.

