FORT HUACHUCA — Two veteran soldiers were honored at Brown Parade Field early Thursday as both took on new leadership roles at the installation.
It was a change of command ceremony no doubt, but it was also an introduction to Fort Huachuca — referred to routinely as Team Huachuca — of its new chief of staff.
The spotlight was on Army Cols. Jarrod Moreland and John Ives.
Ives is a father of three children. He lived on Fort Huachuca as a youngster and served there as an adult, and said he was happy to be back home as he took the reins from Moreland as the new garrison commander.
"What an awesome opportunity to take care of people," Ives said. "You spend your whole career (hearing that) it's all about people, it's all about people. But now it's a real true opportunity to look at what we can do and nobody will ever know who did it, nobody will ever know who was responsible, but you're truly taking care of it and that means the world to me."
The garrison was recently defined by Moreland as the mission that allows all others on the installation to operate smoothly. Fort Huachuca has been doing such a stellar job that it was recently chosen as the best garrison across the Army for 2021 by the Army’s Installation Management Command, a support formation responsible for the day-to-day management of Army installations around the world.
Moreland will become the chief of staff at Fort Huachuca, a weighty responsibility that will help keep the commanding general's world organized. Col. Norman Lawrence previously held the position. He retired March 25.
"I'll be the chief of staff for Gen. Hale (Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale), to help orchestrate and organize all of his different staff entities to make sure that we're staying on target for his requirements and missions and oversee his general officers staff," Moreland said.
The job entails a bit more.
"The other neat part is that I'll get to serve as the adjutant of the Military Intelligence Corps so that's a really neat kind of dual-hatted (position) as I get back to my military intelligence roots."
Moreland said one of the fun parts of being the garrison commander that he will mis most will be his role as the honorary regimental commander of the beloved B Troop 4th U.S. Cavalry (memorial).
After a lengthy queue of well-wishers congratulated Moreland and his wife, Melissa, the new chief of staff walked over to some of the members of the troop and their majestic equine partners who stood waiting for him.
The troopers presented Moreland with a gift, a large plaque made by one of the B Troop members.
Army spokeswoman Tanja Linton said the plague features a saber used in the B Troop charge from Thursday's ceremony. It also includes a pair of horseshoes belonging to the award-winning B Troop horse Apache. Linton said the trooper who made the plaque used oak as a nod to his Navy background. The hulls of U.S. Navy vessels used to be made of oak, Linton said.
Touched by the unique plaque, as well as the thought behind it, Moreland said it would be the first thing he would hang on his wall and that everything else would be placed around it.