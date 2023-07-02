SIERRA VISTA — Founded 60 years ago as Western Baptist Osteopathic Hospital, Canyon Vista Medical Center has emerged as a leading medical facility, serving a rural community with top-level technology generally found in big-city hospitals.

The only Level III Trauma Center in Cochise County, the 110-bed hospital that spent close to $2.5 million in capital improvements this year that included a surgical robot and a CT scanner keeps reinventing itself.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?