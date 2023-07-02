Canyon Vista Medical Center launches a new residency for pharmacy program through the University of Arizona. CVMC Pharmacy Director Lyndsey Oltmans, left, interacts with Coit College of Pharmacy Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs and Assessment Elizabeth Hall-Lipsy while visiting the hospitals pharmacy last week.
Canyon Vista Medical Center launches a new residency for pharmacy program through the University of Arizona. CVMC Pharmacy Director Lyndsey Oltmans, left, interacts with Coit College of Pharmacy Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs and Assessment Elizabeth Hall-Lipsy while visiting the hospitals pharmacy last week.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Shaun Phillips, CVMC CEO, right, chats with Dean of Coit College of Pharmacy Rick Schnellmann, PhD, during last week’s tour of the Sierra Vista hospital.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Mario Sanchez, center, is the first pharmacy resident at CVMC. Sanchez graduated from the rural pharmacy program at the UofA College of Pharmacy.
SIERRA VISTA — Founded 60 years ago as Western Baptist Osteopathic Hospital, Canyon Vista Medical Center has emerged as a leading medical facility, serving a rural community with top-level technology generally found in big-city hospitals.
The only Level III Trauma Center in Cochise County, the 110-bed hospital that spent close to $2.5 million in capital improvements this year that included a surgical robot and a CT scanner keeps reinventing itself.
After launching the first rural pharmacy residency program June 26 in collaboration with the University of Arizona’s R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy — which hospital officials say will create a world of opportunities for the region with new pharmacists — CVMC gave a tour of its 177,00-square-foot facility to UA's pharmacy educators last week, including its busy pharmacy.
Dean Dr. Rick Schnellman and Assistant Dean Elizabeth Hall-Lipsy were impressed with what they saw and lauded the new pharmacy residency program.
"We're very excited about the program that just started at Canyon Vista," said Hall-Lipsy, who also recruits and trains emerging pharmacists at UA. "Our hope is that when residents complete their yearlong program here, they'll become pharmacists who will stay in rural communities of Arizona. There's such a growing demand and need for them in underserved areas in the state."
According to the 2019 Arizona State Health Assessment, one-quarter of Arizonans live in rural counties.
Since 2014, Hall-Lipsy said 269 students have graduated from UA's pharmacy program and 67% have stayed in Arizona. Since June, she said 33% have been placed in pharmacy positions across the state.
Dr. Mario Sanchez — CVMC's first pharmacy resident who graduated from UA’s College of Pharmacy in May and was a student of Hall-Lipsy — is working in the hospital's pharmacy that has a staff of eight.
"It's really a terrific program," said Sanchez. "This was a great opportunity to be the first one in Canyon Vista's pharmacy residency program. I've heard so many positive things about Sierra Vista from friends and colleagues who have come here, and I've not been disappointed. It's more than lived up to its billing."
So has CVMC's pharmacy, which is providing Sanchez with real-time, hands-on experience in a busy hospital environment. CVMC Director of Pharmacy Lyndsey Oltmans said the pharmacy with five full-time pharmacists and a part-time staff sells 37,000 prescription doses per month.
"We've seen a dramatic increase in the amount of doses we fill in the last five years," she said. "More providers are in the area now, and a great many more people have also moved to the region. It keeps us constantly busy from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. five days a week."
Oltmans said she'd love to see the new pharmacy program flourish and keep growing.
“Over the next few years, I would like to expand the pharmacy residency program to include not just one, but multiple postgraduate year one residents, which will maximize patient outcomes for the patients we take care of," she said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone