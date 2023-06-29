SIERRA VISTA — Founded in 2019 as a new academic college that quickly took off thanks to the meteoric growth of its cyber operations program, the University of Arizona’s College of Applied Science and Technology is pulling up stakes for new digs.
But CAST isn’t skipping town.
UA’s Sierra Vista satellite campus is taking a giant step forward into the huge, three-story Piazza San Lorenzo complex it purchased on the city’s newly revitalized West End a few miles from the former facility it manned for decades behind Cochise College.
CAST will rub elbows with the recently-opened Tombstone Brewing West End restaurant on N. Garden when it opens its doors in 2024 or in the spring of 2025, giving it more community-visibility instead of hidden in the shadows of on Colombo Road.
Founding Dean Gary Packard finds that feature alone more than appealing; it’s a win/win all the way around.
“I’m uber-excited, over the moon about this,” said Packard. “We’re doing great things at CAST, and we need big spaces like this entire building, which we’ll probably outgrow in three to four years. That’s how rapidly we’re expanding.”
It’s a big move for the college — as well as a major financial undertaking for the University of Arizona Foundation — but Packard understands the popularity and reputation of the school’s cyber operations program. Ranked the #1 online undergraduate cybersecurity program by Academic Influence in 2021, CAST has created a demand for a larger and top-shelf laboratory.
But those are growing pains Packard is more than happy to live with.
Especially for a college that originally served as a night school for adult students who came after work to finish their degrees at UA, which has since morphed into an online campus with a current overall college enrollment of 2,763 that awarded 286 bachelor’s degrees and 76 certificates in 2022-23.
Packard has lofty visions, but he feels UA is 100% on board to help make them happen.
“The idea is to build the coolest building in Southern Arizona that anyone has ever seen with such state-of-the-art technology that it’s going to turn the West End into a major technology hub. It will not only going to have incredible advances for CAST, but also for the entire Sierra Vista community.”
Packard expects enrollment to hit 3,000 this fall with a goal of 5,000 in 2026. For a college that started with three cybersecurity students and 400 others that nearly doubled in four years, UA officials have watched its online growth skyrocket each year. It boasts students from six continents and all 50 states.
“What we’re doing with our cyberapolis program and enrollment — which has been growing off the charts — is going to put Sierra Vista on the map,” said Packard. “There’s nothing even close to what we’re doing with it here and where we’re going with it.”
The new building on N. Garden is absolutely massive, and at 24,000 square feet, it gives Packard a tonnage of space to work with to create a state-of-the-art technology lab on the second floor that will showcase a 16-by-19-foot video wall that will be a focal point for the school’s fast-growing cybersecurity program. It will also feature a 3,000 square-foot event center that can be rented out for banquets and other community functions.
“We wanted to be in the West End,” he said. “This is where the heartbeat of the city is, where economic development and new activity is happening. The move is going to make us more visible to the community where our UA signage goes up.”
Purchased by the University of Arizona Foundation for close to $3 million with endowment funds, Packard said CAST will lease the building from the foundation for the next five years.
“Basically, it’s a loan to CAST, which we’ll back it back in five years either from college revenues, or from funds provided by donors,” he said.
Currently in the design phase, Packard said total renovation costs for the new building are estimated to run between $2-$4 million and expects the project to take 18 months to complete. The first floor will be revamped with new classrooms and a coffee shop.
Before the move is complete, the administration offices will also be shifted to the new building. Packard said the total price tag — for the building, renovations, an architectural firm and the move — is expected to run close to $10 million.
When he was hired to run CAST, one of the first things Packard asked UA officials was if they had a master plan for the new college.
“I immediately felt CAST was going to grow, not just a little, but a lot and very quickly,” said Packard. “When it came time to make this move, I didn’t think there was a building big enough in Sierra Vista to handle our needs until I was directed to this one, which was hiding in plain sight.”
There are still a few loose ends Packard hopes to tie a bow around before he moves to the West End: How to retain CAST’s former buildings on the north side of the campus on four acres — owned by the university — and the fqte of the Discovery Gardens and Patterson Observatory, owned by University South Foundation.
“We would like to keep it as a community resource, but we don’t know for sure yet what the plan exactly is at the moment,” Packard said. “Whatever decision is made, UA will always have the best interests for Sierra Vista and the university.”
But for now, Packard is focused on the move to the West End, going full-speed ahead with architects designing the new building.
“We have big things to do, and we’re doing them in a big way,” he said. “This move captures what CAST is all about: Creating opportunities and establishing a legacy for generating great careers for people, many who will stay in Sierra Vista, for the next century.”