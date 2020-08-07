PALOMINAS — A manila envelope containing several packets of powder mailed to two women in the Palominas area elicited a hefty HAZMAT response Thursday that included local, state and federal agencies.
Once examined, the grayish white powder found inside the 10 packets with labels featuring writing in an unknown Asian language on them turned out to be starch, said officials with the Fry Fire District.
Harmless as the contents of the packets were however, the call to the Sheriff’s Office at 9:55 a.m. Thursday ignited a flurry of activity that ended at about 1:30 p.m. That’s when the HAZMAT teams determined the powder posed no danger, officials said.
A few people also were evacuated from the Copper Queen Community Hospital Palominas Rural Health Clinic, Sheriff’s officials said. One of the women who had called the Sheriff’s Office about the package drove to the clinic because she had a prior appointment.
She left the package in her car, said Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas.
Sheriff’s deputies who had responded to her residence after the call then went to the medical facility on State Road 92 and called for HAZMAT assistance, Capas said.
“We took precautions, got the guys suited up,” said Capt. Luis Canez of the Fry Fire District HAZMAT team.
The other responders included an FBI HAZMAT team, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the fire departments of Palominas, Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista as members of the Cochise County HAZMAT Response Team (CCHMRT), and the Tucson Fire Department.
Canez said FBI HAZMAT agents on scene told him the powder hoax is linked to the same shipper that in late July began sending packets of seeds with Asian labels on them to households in at least 30 states, including Arizona. An FBI spokeswoman in Phoenix did not comment Friday, instead referring the Herald/Review to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
“The FBI indicated it was like a marketing ploy,” Canez said Thursday afternoon. “No one knows what the purpose is.”
The main federal agency investigating the conundrum is the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency’s website confirms what the FBI told Canez, calling the mailings a “brushing scam.”
“At this time, we don’t have any evidence that this is anything other than an internet ‘brushing scam,’ where sellers send unsolicited items to unsuspecting consumers and then post false reviews to boost sales,” the USDA website states.
“Brushing scams involving seed packets in international mail shipments are not uncommon. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has intercepted similar seed shipments in recent years.”
“The USDA is working with a number of Federal and State agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the U.S. Postal Service, and State departments of agriculture,” the website says.
There have been no reports of unsolicited powder packets showing up in Sierra Vista, but seed packets made their way to the city about two weeks ago. That’s when city officials in conjunction with Sierra Vista Police issued a press release on July 29 regarding what to do if one receives the package in the mail.
Sierra Vista spokesman Adam Curtis said police had fielded “several calls regarding seeds coming in the mail from China.” Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt said Friday that he is not familiar with the powder packets, though.
The woman who called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday — Capas said neither of the women are being identified because they are considered victims — was also isolated in a room at the clinic until it was determined that she had no health issue, said Canez and Fry Fire District Chief Mark Savage.
Capas warned that receiving an unsolicited item in the mail is probably not a good thing.
“If you get something (in the mail) you didn’t order, be suspect,” Capas said.
And according to state agricultural officials, anyone who receives one should mail the package to the following Arizona Department of Agriculture, ATTN: PLANT SERVICES DIVISION, 1688 W. Adams, Phoenix, AZ 85007.
Sierra Vista’s Curtis also said city residents may call the police department, (520) 803-3550, or drop off the seeds there at 911 N. Coronado Drive.