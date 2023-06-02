A recent report from the World Meteorological Organization states that global temperatures are likely to reach new record levels of heat in the next five years. The WMO’s prediction is based on rising greenhouse gasses that trap heat within the atmosphere and the naturally occurring El Nino event.
The report states that there is a 66% likelihood that the annual average global temperature between 2023 and 2027 will be more than 1.5 degrees celsius above pre-industrial levels for at least one year and that there is a 98% likelihood that at least one of the next five years will be the warmest on record.
“WMO is sounding the alarm that we will breach the 1.5 degrees celsius level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. “A warming El Nino is expected to develop in the coming months and this will combine with human induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory. This will have far-reaching repercussions for health, food security, water management and the environment.”
The Paris Agreement sets long-term goals to guide nations in substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions with the goal of limiting global temperature increases to 2 degrees celsius for the rest of the century. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says that climate-related risks for natural and human systems will be higher with 1.5 degrees celsius of warming.
The report focuses on weather patterns in the tropical Pacific Ocean commonly referred to as La Nina and El Nino. For the past three years, global temperatures have been temporarily reined in by the cooling influence of La Nina, but this recent La Nina pattern officially ended in March. Now, El Nino is forecasted to begin in the coming months. El Nino events typically increase global temperatures in the year after they develop.
Local researchers from the University of Arizona weighed in on how this global increase in temperature might affect Southern Arizona. They all agreed it is challenging to make specific local predictions based on global trends like the recent report from the WMO.
“What are we talking about in terms of the actual meaningful temperature change that we’ll see in Cochise County and across the West?” said Zack Guido, an assistant research professor at the Arizona Institutes for Resilience and School of Natural Resources and Environmen. “That’s a little bit harder to say. I’m not sure we’ll be able to perceive distinct changes as a result of a warmer 2023 or 2024.”
According to Guido, Southern Arizona is likely to see more rapid drying events and hotter heat waves with this increase in global temperature. He said this will increase public health risks, fire risks and water scarcity. Xubin Zeng, Agnese N. Haury Chair in Environment, professor of Atmospheric Sciences, and director of the Climate Dynamics and Hydrometeorolgy Center at the UofA, pointed out that over the past 50 years, increasing global temperatures have led to an economic loss of $4.3 trillion globally.
The warmer temperatures over the next five years will increase the need for sufficient rainfall in Southern Arizona. The increasing temperatures will cause the landscape to dry out more rapidly and create an increased demand for moisture from plants. Theresa Crimmins, a research professor in the School of Natural Resources and the Environment, said that as global temperatures increase, the atmosphere will get thirstier and the same amount of moisture will not go as far as it once did in sustaining the desert’s flora and fauna.
In years past, El Nino events have brought above average rainfall to Southern Arizona during the monsoon season. But Guido cautioned monsoon seasons are difficult to predict and it is still too early to have any solid predictions for this summer’s monsoon season.
“It's not a slam dunk, there’s quite a bit of variability year to year in El Nino events, sometimes they’re dry, sometimes they’re wet, but more often than not, they produce above average rainfall for large parts of the Southwest,” said Guido. “If I was a betting person, I would probably bet on it being a wetter winter, but there is still a lot of uncertainty in terms of the actual El Nino forecast.”
The biggest impacts of increasing global temperatures likely will be borne locally by the desert ecosystem.
“These kinds of events are taking us into uncharted territory in terms of conditions that species and ecosystems get exposed to, especially if we’re talking about sustained above average temperatures,” said Crimmins. “It’s highly likely that these ecosystems have been exposed to high temperatures in short bursts, but if the average temperature for the whole year increases significantly, that takes those plants and animals into a realm they probably haven’t experienced a lot before.”
Crimmins said that as temperatures increase, plants and animals will have three options. They can change location to find cooler temperatures by moving up in elevation or moving north. They can shift the timing of their activity. Some plant species may begin to flower earlier in the spring. And finally, they can die off or adapt.
It’s much more likely that certain species will cease to exist because adaptations occur over generations and these rapid changes to global temperatures won’t leave species with enough time to adapt, said Crimmins.
According to Crimmins, most desert species are adapted to sustain extreme conditions for short periods of time, but long-term heat will take a toll on many species. There is a risk of local extinctions and changes to what species are present and their abundance.
“When we start to lose species from ecosystems, that changes the ecosystem services that they can confer, and how they’re functioning, and it can open up niches for invasive, non-native plants or animals to come in,” said Crimmins. “And sometimes those really change the ecosystem’s functioning.”
Crimmins pointed out that buffelgrass is a good example of an invasive species that has moved into the Southern Arizona ecosystem as native species have died off. This combined with increasing temperatures and rapid drying events doesn’t bode well for future fire risks.