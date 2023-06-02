Costly El Nino

A dead fish lies on a dried up section of Osman Sagar lake on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India on in 2016. A new study Thursday finds the natural burst of El Nino warming that changes weather worldwide is far costlier with longer-lasting expenses than experts had thought, averaging trillions of dollars in damage.

 Mahesh Kumar A. AP

A recent report from the World Meteorological Organization states that global temperatures are likely to reach new record levels of heat in the next five years. The WMO’s prediction is based on rising greenhouse gasses that trap heat within the atmosphere and the naturally occurring El Nino event.

The report states that there is a 66% likelihood that the annual average global temperature between 2023 and 2027 will be more than 1.5 degrees celsius above pre-industrial levels for at least one year and that there is a 98% likelihood that at least one of the next five years will be the warmest on record.

