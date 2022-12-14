A Cochise County Sheriff's deputy has resigned following DUI and hit-and-run charges stemming from an incident Friday, Dec. 9.
Abraham Peraza was arrested and charged with DUI after he crashed his vehicle into a parked car in Douglas, then took off, police said Wednesday.
The deputy was off-duty when the incident occurred said Douglas police spokesman Officer John Owen. Peraza lives in Douglas. He was placed on administrative leave following the arrest.
On Thursday, Peraza met with Sheriff’s Office Command staff to discuss his ability to continue with this office based on the events of last weekend, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.
"As a result of that meeting, Deputy Peraza submitted his resignation to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office," the release states.
The release quotes Sheriff Mark Dannels, saying "I commend Abe for accepting responsibility for his decisions/actions and the maturity he displayed in today’s meeting. Sadly, his decisions/actions do not meet the cultural expectations and mission of this office.
"Abe has been a quality team-member and has served this office well, but this one event is irreversible. I wish Abe and his family well in his next endeavor.”
The release also detailed Dannels' expectations for his office and deputies going forward.
"Our CCSO culture is supported by professional standards and behavior," Dannels said in the release. "Though, I am not the morality police, I do have some strong expectations that both on and off the job we conduct ourselves as 'Community Role Models' at all times. Our culture is one I am very proud of that has been the core to this office’s success."
Authorities previously said the crash that led to Pereza's resignation occurred at 10:30 p.m. at the 900 block of 4th Street in Douglas.
"Officers were able to determine that the 'run vehicle' struck a properly parked, unoccupied vehicle," Owen said in a press release. "A secondary collision occurred when another vehicle struck a rim and tire that was left behind by the run vehicle. No injuries were reported."
Owen said a description of the "run vehicle" had been given to Douglas officers who then began searching for the driver and found a car with damage consistent with the accident.
The vehicle, found at 4th Street and Carmelita Avenue, belonged to Peraza, Owen said.
"Based on observations made by the responding officers, a DUI investigation was conducted which resulted in Peraza’s arrest," Owen said.
Peraza was not booked into the Cochise County Jail, Owen said: "He was released pending charges once the investigation is complete."
