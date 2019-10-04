SIERRA VISTA — A woman driving over 90 miles per hour crashed her vehicle Thursday morning, prompting the car to flip over four times and land at the bottom of a steep hill on Fort Huachuca, authorities said.
The driver's 3-year-old son was injured as a result of the crash. The 27-year-old driver of the overturned car, Davonnte Payne of Sierra Vista, was also hurt, said Sierra Vista spokeswoman Judy Hector.
Longtime Cochise County Sheriff's Deputy Allison Hadfield, who saw Payne race past her westbound at Highway 90 and Buffalo Soldier Trail, was also injured as she attempted to render aid to Payne and her child.
Payne was arrested early Friday afternoon after she turned herself in to Sierra Vista Police, said Chief Adam Thrasher. She was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated DUI, child abuse and endangerment.
The Sierra Vista Police Department, the lead agency investigating the crash, said alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the wreck. The department's accident reconstructionist confirmed that Payne was driving in excess of 90 miles per hour, Hector said.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said Master Senior Deputy Hadfield was injured as she tried to render aid to Payne and her child. Dannels said Hadfield, 45, had to get out of her cruiser and maneuver her way down the hill to Payne's vehicle.
"Our deputy was the first one on the scene," Dannels said Friday. "She saw the crash and she went to render aid, and was badly hurt."
Dannels said Hadfield broke several bones. Other units on scene included Sierra Vista Police, Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services, Fry Fire District, and Fort Huachuca’s Fire Department and Military Police, Hector said.
The vehicle rolled at least four times before coming to rest on Fort Huachuca at the northeast corner of the intersection, Hector said.
Payne and Hadfield were taken by ambulance to Canyon Vista Medical Center; the child was flown to a hospital in Tucson, authorities said. He was listed in stable condition Friday. Payne was released from the hospital Friday and then reported to the police station. Hadfield remains hospitalized.
Anyone witnessing the accident is asked to call the Sierra Vista Police Department at (520) 452-7500.