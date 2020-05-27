COCHISE COUNTY — A fire ravaged a mobile home on Wednesday afternoon, and a dog reportedly inside the residence was missing, officials said.
The blaze, called into Cochise County's SEACOM center just after 2 p.m., started out as a brush fire threatening a garage and a house on East Glisch Road, just off State Road 92 south of Sierra Vista, said Fry Fire District Chief Mark Savage.
But it soon raced through both structures, Savage said, and three other nearby residences were evacuated.
"There was tall grass and a lot of construction debris behind the house that was also burning," Savage said. "The fire is under investigation."
One dog was also reported missing.
"A dog is unaccounted for," Savage said. Homeowners who arrived at the property told firefighters that a dog was inside the double-wide mobile home, he added.
The fire was visible from Highway 80 and from across the surrounding area. Several neighbors could be seen walking the streets or watering their own properties to prevent the fire from spreading.
The inferno also sparked a gas leak outside the residence, which compounded the fire, Savage said. The fire marshal and Southwest Gas were at the scene as well. Several small explosions were observed at the scene.
Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, the house was still burning, Savage said, but was about 80 percent contained as firefighters from Fry Fire District were assisted by Sierra Vista Department and Palominas Fire district.
Savage warned that fire season is underway, and there is currently a ban on open burning that should last until the monsoons begins later this summer.