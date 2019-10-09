NACO —
Original story below
A 73-year-old woman has been missing since Sunday evening and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Patricia Hayes is considered to be in danger because she has a mental health issue, officials said. She was last seen wearing a white nightgown and no shoes, when she left her residence in Naco, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
"We just found out this morning that she was missing," Capas said Wednesday. "We're doing a missing person's investigation and our first priority is to find her."
Capas said Hayes lives with her family. It's not clear why Hayes was not reported missing earlier, she said. There is no indication at the moment that foul play is a factor, Capas said.
There is also no indication that Hayes argued with her relatives, or had disappeared from her home prior to Sunday, Capas said.
Hayes is 5' 8" tall and 170 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office, 520-432-9502, or, 911.