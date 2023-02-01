Editor’s note: This story came from a question posted on NABUR, Herald/Review Media’s online forum for community conversations. See more at myheraldreview.org/nabur.
SIERRA VISTA — Jasper Hartline camps just off Fry Boulevard on state trust land with a permit that allows him to stay in one spot for 14 days at a time.
The problem is the state trust land Hartline camps on are inside the city limits and they’re off limits to him and any other person who decides they want to set up house on the parcels, even with a permit.
It’s a confusing situation. But the bottom line is if the state-owned property falls within a municipality’s boundaries, that city’s ordinances apply.
Further compounding the matter are the signs posted by the state on the trust lands.
The signs warn against trespassing and dumping, but the website posted on the signs is incorrect. The one on the signs is www.azland.gov. When a reporter tried to access that website, a screen popped up saying “This site can’t be reached.”
The correct website address is https://land.az.gov.
Once the actual website is reached, this notice can be found under Recreational Use Permits:
A “Recreational Use Permit” is temporary and revocable and does not permit commercial, competitive or large group events. In most cases, lands leased for agriculture, mining, commercial, or military purposes are not open to recreational use. Other State Trust lands may be closed to some or all recreational uses due to hazardous conditions, dust abatement, in coordination with the Arizona Game & Fish Department, or based on certain local, state, and federal laws or ordinances.”
Sierra Vista Police Cpl. Scott Borgstadt, who weekly monitors homeless camps within the city, said he has repeatedly told Hartline and others there are signs posted on these properties that prohibit their actions.
Borgstadt said city ordinances dictate what is allowed and not allowed on these parcels, even if they are state trust lands.
“I know a lot of them go to the public library and they have access to the computers to look this up,” Borgstadt said.
That was before Borgstadt knew the website address on the signs is incorrect.
Hartline, who obtained his camping permit from the Arizona State Land Department in Phoenix, has been in contact with the agency so many times he has committed the department’s address to memory.
The 41-year-old, whose mother served at Fort Huachuca years ago, says he is not budging.
“I beg to differ,” said the well-spoken Hartline. “This is Arizona state property, not Sierra Vista property.”
He said the city must show him proof that they own the parcel.
Late last month an official with the Arizona State Land Department’s Natural Resources Division sent Hartline an email telling him the same thing that Sierra Vista Police has been pestering him about for the last several months. He needs to move.
The email, sent by Steve Rusiecki, assistant director of the Natural Resources Division, says:
“Dear Mr. Hartline, thank you for your inquiry regarding camping in Sierra Vista city limits. While we greatly appreciate that you have a State Land recreation permit that allows you to camp on Trust Land for 14 days per year, local ordinances do apply. The city has an ordinance that prohibits overnight camping therefore, you are not permitted to camp in city limits. Please remove all your personal belongings and clean up any debris so as not to incur any criminal charges for littering, etc. as soon as possible and no more that 10 days from receipt of this email.”
Hartline says he’s been living in the deserts that ring the city since 2007.
Borgstadt says he’s offered Hartline assistance so that he can get housing, but Hartline has refused help, saying he is already working with an agency that specializes in that.
Hartline also says he’s not in a hurry to get housing. He did concede that having shelter might be better for his food supply because javelinas have come into his camping area and taken his snacks.
While he has tried to work in fast-food eateries around the city a few times, Hartline, who says he suffers from schizophrenia, has been unable to hold down a job.
For now, he said he will keep living where he’s living until someone produces proof showing the fields and swaths of desert he has chosen to camp on are off limits.
“I came here in 2007 and I’ve been out here since then,” Hartline said. “I just like the area. I like the people here. It’s just a viable alternative for me.”