BISBEE — Thanks to U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick’s effort to secure funding to help build a countywide animal shelter in Bisbee, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has appropriated $1.1 million toward the project.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved the funding, which will help pay the estimated $3,081,250 cost for the new complex on 4.2 acres on Tovreaville Road, the site of the former juvenile detention facility.

