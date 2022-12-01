BISBEE — Thanks to U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick’s effort to secure funding to help build a countywide animal shelter in Bisbee, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has appropriated $1.1 million toward the project.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved the funding, which will help pay the estimated $3,081,250 cost for the new complex on 4.2 acres on Tovreaville Road, the site of the former juvenile detention facility.
According to Associate County Administrator Sharon Gillman, who has been involved in the planning process, the sum includes approximately $300 per square foot for the new construction of clinic space for a total of $1.2 million and renovation of existing space estimated at $225 per square foot at a total cost of about $1,237,500.
“The property has four single–story buildings and exterior asphalt parking and concrete walkways," she explained. "Three of the four buildings will be demolished as part of the project. A clinic will be constructed on the property and the one remaining approximately 5,500-square-foot building will be remodeled for a cat and dog shelter, conference room, offices and reception area.
“The project will provide partial costs for turning a vacant county building into a modern animal shelter facility, in partnership with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona and Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter.”
Gillman said the new shelter will be designed to decrease animal stress through a safer environment for animals, staff, volunteers and the public. In addition, the shelter will provide low–cost spay and neuter programs to improve overall animal welfare and reduce overpopulation. Finally, community education programs will be offered for responsible pet ownership.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will manage the shelter and provide the programs, she stated.
The county will provide $1.9 million from the General Fund contingency to the project budget.
Now the county can proceed with seeking bids for the architectural and engineering design services for the project, Gillman said.
Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby also approved professional services agreements for medical examiner transport, indigent and abandoned body burials, and/or interment of cremains services from Nov. 29, 2022, through Nov. 30, 2027, as requested by Cochise Health and Social Service Director Alicia Thompson.
The county has contracted with Richardson Benson Mortuary, Westlawn Chapel and Mortuary, Alex Espinosa Bisbee Funeral Home, Jensen’s Sierra Vista Mortuary, Hatfield Funeral Home and Brown Page Mortuary.
Thompson said the funeral homes have worked with the county since 2012 and have not had a current contract nor an updated contract since 2016. She met with each of the funeral home directors to negotiate pricing that is fair and up–to–date for the services.
The required services are paid through General Fund money, though there is not an exact amount for each contract as they will be reimbursed in different amounts for medical examiner transport based on miles from the Pima County medical examiner’s office and will depend on the number of transports required, as well as the number of indigent/abandoned body cremations/burials that occur.
“To give an idea of the volume, in 2020, 172 decedents were transported to the ME," Thompson said. "In 2021, 218 decedents were transported to the ME. In 2020, 36 indigent/abandoned body cremations and two burials occurred. In 2021, there were 47 indigent/abandoned body cremations and three burials."
