BISBEE — For 30 years the U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided grant funding through the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program, which has grown to support 3,400 Cochise County families in need.
Judy Gilligan, Cochise Health and Social Services (CHSS) prevention director, told county Board of Supervisors members Ann English and Peggy Judd the WIC program would receive $583,700 to fund the program for the next year.
“WIC is not a food stamp program,” Gilligan said. “It provides food vouchers to supplement the diets of income-eligible pregnant women and for children from birth to five years old.”
The vouchers are used to purchase milk, eggs, juice, fruit, vegetables, meat, eggs, beans and peanut butter, she said. The program also includes educating women and families of nutritional requirements for a healthy diet and referrals to beneficial social services in the county.
The county also received $63,824 for the Breast Feeding Peer Counselor (BFPC) program.
The BFPC program allows “additional, more in-depth education by a peer counselor trained through a breastfeeding curriculum. The goal of the BFPC program is to increase the incidence and duration of breastfeeding for all breastfeeding women in Cochise County,” noted Gilligan.
The supervisors approved the two funding grants.
The supervisors also approved a $215,000 grant from the Southeastern Governments Organization (SEAGO) to provide services for the elderly population of the county.
Belvet Elsouhag, county public fiduciary, explained the Area Agency on Aging program provides case management services to both people aged 60 and over and unpaid family caregivers.
The five case managers serve 482 senior citizens in the county. They conduct in–home assessments, provide referrals for home delivered meals, as well as attendant care and respite. Case managers also link clients to other services available in the community.
“It helps families stay together and keeps people in their homes, which most of our clients prefer,” she said. “Their support enables elderly and disabled county residents to remain in their homes longer while living independently with supports for as long as safely possible.”