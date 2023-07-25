hansen

The University South Foundation scholarship committee chair Rachel Hansen stands in front of Groth Hall on the University of Arizona’s Sierra Vista campus recently.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — The impact of $90,000 worth of scholarships the University South Foundation will have on 26 Cochise County students headed to the University of Arizona next year is enormous.

Rachel Hansen, USF's scholarship committee chairperson, knows firsthand what it means not to be able to afford going to college.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?