SIERRA VISTA — The impact of $90,000 worth of scholarships the University South Foundation will have on 26 Cochise County students headed to the University of Arizona next year is enormous.
Rachel Hansen, USF's scholarship committee chairperson, knows firsthand what it means not to be able to afford going to college.
The Philadelphia native had to turn down her acceptance to prestigious Georgetown University when she was 18. She simply couldn't afford Georgetown's pricey tuition.
"I was absolutely heartbroken," recalled Hansen, a realtor with Long Realty. "To not be able to go to your dream college like Georgetown was hard to do. But I had to turn it down. I didn't have a choice."
She moved to Sierra Vista where she had family, enrolled at Cochise College and got a dual major in government/public affairs and history while working two jobs to make ends meet.
It wasn't until a college counselor told her about scholarships USF offered students wanting to go on to UA that Hansen realized she suddenly had a path that could help pay her tuition that could lead to a college degree.
She not only applied; at 23, Hansen was awarded two scholarships in 2019, one for $4,000 and another for $7,000.
"It's what enabled me to go to UA and earn a college degree without having to come out with an enormous student debt," she said.
Her husband, Matthew, a first generation college student who now works as a contractor at Fort Huachuca, also received a USF scholarship.
Hansen, who served on USF's scholarship board for two years before becoming its director, can't say enough about the foundation's mission when it comes to awarding students in-need college scholarships.
"Our biggest goal is supporting high education in Cochise County," she said. "It makes a huge difference and impact on a student's entire life. Without the financial support of USF scholarships, it makes going on to that college degree you've wanted a lot harder."
Originally formed under the name of The University Foundation of Sierra Vista in 1988 to help the University of Arizona establish a campus in Sierra Vista, USF has been a backbone for awarding hundreds of Cochise County college-bound students scholarships toward fulfilling their dream.
While 71% of the recipients are first-generation college students, all of them told USF in a survey that receiving the scholarships boosted their confidence because someone believed in them enough to help fund their educational pursuits. Additionally, they said it made them aware of companies and career opportunities in Sierra Vista.
For that reason, 93% of the recipients said they are planning to stay or will stay in Cochise after they graduate.
Sponsors responsible for contributing to USF's scholarship fund are all local businesses, and many have been donating to the foundation of years. Hansen said this year's $90,000 combined contribution was the most USF has raised since its inception.
"We hope to keep this tradition going and maybe crack $100,000 next year, " she said.
Ranging from $1,000 to $8,000 awards, the scholarships for Cochise County residents have been a huge boost for UA-bound students.
Town & Country fifth grade teacher Isabel Sulger — who was named one of 12 Outstanding New Teacher honorees at this year's Cochise County Teacher of the Year ceremony — received multiple scholarships three years ago, including the Education Unidos Scholarship awarded to students of Mexican heritage.
While this year's scholarship application requirements changed slightly —applicants must be a Cochise County resident enrolled in a UA program — the ultimate goal is still the same: Providing local students with funding to pursue their education at UA merit- and need-based scholarships as well as military, cybersecurity and Education Unidos scholarships.
"This year's recipients were phenomenal," said Hansen. "It was a very impressive pool that submitted some outstanding, well-written essays."
USF will be hosting two scholarship receptions for the 26 recipients. The first will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the UA campus, and the second will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Mexican Consulate in Douglas.