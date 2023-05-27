Veteran suicides chart 2022

This chart details veteran deaths by suicide since 2001 from the VA's National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report 2022. 

 

 va

The Warrior Healing Center in Sierra Vista has one goal — zero veteran suicides in Cochise County.

Data compiled by the WHC, Pima County Medical Examiner and the county’s Vital Statistics Office shows that in 2022 there were nine confirmed veteran suicides in Cochise County, a 27% decrease in veteran suicides over the past three years. 

