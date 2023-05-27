The Warrior Healing Center in Sierra Vista has one goal — zero veteran suicides in Cochise County.
Data compiled by the WHC, Pima County Medical Examiner and the county’s Vital Statistics Office shows that in 2022 there were nine confirmed veteran suicides in Cochise County, a 27% decrease in veteran suicides over the past three years.
Dr. Tim Kirk, chairman of the WHC board, sees this as a sign of hope for veterans in the community. He pointed out that in 2022, 61 of the 574 veterans who came to the WHC seeking assistance were identified as being at risk of harming themselves or others. As of today, none of those 61 have hurt themselves or others and are still active with the center’s programs.
While Kirk sees the latest statistics as a sign that veteran suicide rates are improving in Cochise County, he expressed concern with the VA’s National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report from 2022.
“But probably the most frustrating thing is, the VA just came out with their report, and they really glossed over the problem and tried to trumpet a minor success and left the real need buried,” said Kirk.
The VA’s report provides two decades of veteran suicide information and documents a decrease in suicides during 2019 and 2020, the two most recent years for which mortality data was available. In a written analysis of the VA’s report provided to the Herald/Review, Kirk wrote “the VA calls out the dramatic drop from 2018 to 2020 as a hailing success, but also shows that the 20-year trend of suicides is consistently about 6,000 per year. They fail to mention that this number totals over 120,000 veterans dead from suicide in 20 years, which is more than all the troop losses from all causes in Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Afghanistan, and Iraq combined (101,847) — or the U.S. total deaths in World War 1 (116,516).”
Kirk’s analysis of the report also pointed out that while there had been an overall decrease in veteran suicides from 2018-20, the rate of suicide for ages 18-34 increased during those years, making it the second-leading cause of death for veterans younger than 45 in 2020. Kirk said these are the deaths we should be most worried about because they are our future. Additionally, Kirk pointed out the VA’s report did not integrate the fact that the total veteran population has fallen 24.6% since 2001, the starting point for the report’s data collection.
Kirk believes the VA is using a flawed approach to address the problem of veteran suicides. He said the VA is treating veteran suicides as a mental health problem, when really its a psychological and emotional health problem related to immediate crisis in veterans’ lives. He claimed there is a lot of nuance to veteran suicides, and mental health contributes to suicide but does not define the problem.
“It’s really clear to us that the VA is not interested in applying that level of nuance, and that’s the real problem,” said Kirk.
To demonstrate this point, Kirk pointed to research done by John Hopkins University, which focused on the impacts of sending mental health practitioners to areas that had recently experienced severe natural disasters. The study found that the surge of mental health professionals sent to these disaster areas were equipped to solve people’s long term problems, but couldn’t help them with their immediate problems like losing their homes and jobs.
Kirk used the analogy of sending a physical therapist to help someone who is bleeding out when they really need an EMT. The physical therapist can help over the long term, but is not equipped to help with immediate problems. He said this is similar to what the VA is doing with suicidal veterans.
Kirk believes that providing veterans with medication and therapy isn’t going to solve the problem of veteran suicides because it doesn’t address the immediate crisis in their lives that lead to suicide. The WHC provides veterans with what they call “psychological first aid” to address the stressors that could potentially lead to suicide. Kirk pointed out the stressors leading to suicide are often not things that happened to veterans in the military, but the immediate stressors happening in their lives today.
“There are all kinds of needs that put individuals into crisis, and so we just try to stay very flexible and listen to each individual veteran to figure out where the crisis is at and then have people who specialize in solving those problems,” said Kirk, describing the psychological first aid provided by the WHC.
He believes this level of community support is what can make a big difference in veteran suicide rates over time. The WHC assists veterans with housing, disability appeals and finding jobs and provides legal and spiritual assistance among other items.
Cathie Goodman, the WHC director, pointed out another flaw in the VA’s approach to solving the problem of veteran suicide. She said that a large part of the VA’s approach focused on gun control, which completely ignores the fact there are a lot of veterans who will take their lives through other means.
Kirk and Goodman pointed out that many suicides are likely being reported as accidents. Data on veteran suicides in Pima County shows that 1 in 5 veteran deaths were suicides while 3 in 5 were accidents. Forty percent of the accidental deaths were drug overdoses.
Kirk and Goodman call these accidental deaths “deaths of despair” because while they are not officially listed as a suicide, they do show the deceased succumbed to stressors in their life on some level. Kirk also pointed out that suicide still carries a stigma with it and the VA will not provide surviving family members the same benefits after a suicide. He thinks that this may be leading some veterans to commit suicide in ways that will be categorized as accidents.
Kirk believes the best solution is communities supporting veterans in meaningful ways that help solve the crisis in their lives. He said it's a human problem that will require human solutions.