JOHN R. FOX TESTING RANGE, FORT HUACHUCA — More than 40 vendors demonstrated to Army and Joint Forces officials the equipment and technology that's available to take the military into the next phase of fighting the enemy — electronic warfare.

Electronic warfare is any action involving the use of the electromagnetic spectrum or directed energy to control the spectrum, attack an enemy, or impede enemy assaults. The purpose of electronic warfare is to deny the opponent the advantage of — and ensure friendly unimpeded access to — the EM spectrum.

