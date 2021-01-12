The mother of a 22-year-old man who was fatally shot in 2017 blames the mother of the convicted killer for providing him with the weapon he used to shoot the victim, a lawsuit shows.
In the complaint, Christina Arvizu also claims that Janice Wilson knew her son was going to use the gun on J.D. Arvizu.
"Defendant Janice Wilson had knowledge that Roger Wilson intended to use the firearm to harm others, including Mr. Arvizu," the lawsuit states.
Arvizu filed the complaint in June 2019, two years after her son was murdered by Wilson's son, Roger Wilson. Currently, the civil case is winding its way through Cochise County Superior Court and is being handled by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon.
On Tuesday in a conference call with Bannon and Arvizu's attorney, Randolph Wolfson, Wilson said she filed a motion for summary judgment in the matter. Wilson is representing herself in the case.
"I believe this is a frivolous lawsuit," Wilson said Tuesday afternoon.
The complaint states that Wilson is in violation of an Arizona law that prohibits a convicted felon from possessing a firearm, as well as statutes that address misconduct involving weapons and "facilitation." The latter — Arizona Revised Statute 13-1004 — says: "A person commits facilitation if, acting with knowledge that another person is committing or intends to commit an offense, the person knowingly provides the other person with means or opportunity for the commission of the offense."
Court records show Roger Wilson had pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct involving a weapon in 2015.
In November, Roger Wilson, 52, was sentenced to life in prison for killing Arvizu. He had been convicted of first degree murder in October after a two-week trial.
It was revealed at trial that Roger Wilson and J.D. Arvizu did not get along, especially since Wilson had repeatedly accused the younger man of stealing from Janice Wilson's house on Santa Elena Avenue near Sierra Vista. A few days before the killing, the two men had argued about the issue and J.D. Arvizu punched Roger Wilson in the face. Wilson did not strike back, but a witness later testified at trial that Wilson said Arvizu would “get his.”
Wolfson did not return a message left at his office Tuesday. The complaint says his client is seeking "general compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial; and special damages in an amount to be proven at trial by jury.
A trial date has not been set in the case.