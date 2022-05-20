In a telephonic press conference Thursday, attorney Lanny Davis, who represents Mike Ingram, owner of El Dorado LLC, expressed the frustration and indignation felt when two D.C. lawmakers chose to file a complaint instead of giving him an opportunity to address the issues in a public committee setting.
Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., of the Natural Resources Committee, and Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., of the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Committee, submitted a complaint May 11 to the Department of Justice about donations from Ingram and other Arizonans around the time the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service changed an opinion concerning a permit for the proposed development Villages at Vigneto.
Vigneto is a project that could change Benson from a town of 5,000 to a town of more 75,000 at full buildout of 28,000 homes and could impact three endangered species and the aquifer that supports the protected San Pedro River and the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. It is estimated the development will increase groundwater consumption from 800 acre feet per year to 13,000 acre feet per year.
Construction during the project could affect the washes that run through the property, so a 404 Clean Water Act permit to discharge sediment from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was required. The permit was granted for the former owner of 8,000 acres of the property after FWS determined the San Pedro River would not be impacted.
Davis boiled the problem down to those three endangered species — the southwestern willow flycatcher, the Mexican garter snake and the yellow billed cuckoo — and said they were the only reason El Dorado LLC was denied a 404 Clean Water Act permit to disturb 8,200 acres of a 12,000-acre parcel about 3 miles west of the river.
In his opinion, Grijalva and Porter should be investigated for “abuse of power,” as well as making “false and misleading statements.” He wants to appear before the committees to publicly and on the record rebut the allegations against Ingram.
He said Ingram gave him the nod to comply 100% with the committees’ requests for documents, communications and emails between Ingram, Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, DOI attorneys and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“For over a year during the committee’s investigation, Mr. Ingram instructed me to be 100% transparent and cooperative, with no subpoenas required," Davis said. "We voluntarily turned over thousands of pages of documents, emails, correspondence and records of phone calls and meetings. We also made offers for Mr. Ingram to meet with the Chair Grijalva.”
Davis and Ingram are waiting for a response from Grijalva and Porter.
“Bribery is a serious crime,” said Davis. “Just because the rooster crows and the sun rises, does not mean the rooster makes the sun rise. Just because donations and a policy change occurred, does not mean one event caused another.”
He pointed out four items. First, that the 404 permit was allowed to stand for seven years under President Barak Obama. Second, Ingram told federal officials to make their decisions based “on facts, not politics.” Third, in May 2017, the Corps of Engineers determined the development would not adversely affect the three species. Fourth, in May 2019, former FWS supervisor and whistle blower Steve Spangle stated DOI attorneys prodded him to change his opinion to approve the 404 permit, which he did.
When FWS field supervisor Jeff Humphrey looked at the permit and Vigneto, he approved the permit, but when Joe Biden was elected, he reversed his decision and asked the corps to withdraw the permit, said Davis. Was there any irregularities with that?, he asked.
“We never asked Spangle if he was in communications with the environmental groups,” Davis said. “Why was there no interest shown to get those emails?
“I ask Grijalva and Porter to give me a chance to speak at the meetings. If they disagree with me, fine, let’s just get it out to the public. Let’s be fair. Let’s be transparent.”
Grijalva responded to the remarks made by Davis: “The question before the committee was whether sufficient evidence exists of potentially criminal behavior, such that further investigation by the Justice Department is warranted. The committee determined that it did. It is my hope Mr. Ingram will cooperate fully with DOJ.”