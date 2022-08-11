It may take a village to raise a child, but what does it take to bring a $400 million port development project to Cochise County?
It may take a village to raise a child, but what does it take to bring a $400 million port development project to Cochise County?
It turns out, it takes a whole lot more than a village.
Partners from the municipal, county, state, federal and international levels are working together to bring the planned port project into and near Douglas over the next several years.
Once the funds were allocated as part of the federal infrastructure bill last year, the real work has been taking place ever since.
Numerous aspects must be considered, studied and planned for, with stakeholders from across the private and public sectors all playing a role in the overall development of a facility that is projected to fundamentally transform commerce and more for the region and beyond.
Many of these stakeholders gathered on Thursday as part of the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce's annual leadership program, where the passion and dedication being brought to this endeavor were clearly evident.
You might expect that a conglomeration of leaders and officials from different areas would cause tension as individuals jockey for position and attempt to advocate their own personal beliefs.
Instead, those working to make this project happen have been checking their egos at the door and rolling up their sleeves to determine how to navigate the myriad stages with a singular goal in mind — do what is best for the community.
The excitement emanating from those working to revamp Douglas' port and build a new commercial port outside of the city is palpable. Officials, business leaders and other community leaders can see the potential the dual ports will provide.
However, there's still a lot of work that needs to be done. Although the federal government has provided the funds for the port project, other ancillary elements must still be worked out.
One major component that must still be determined is the road that will lead from the border to State Route 80, which is expected to take more than a year to study and will cost tens of millions of dollars to complete.
More supporting components will be identified as the port development continues, but the return on investment promises to be a boon not only for Douglas, but for all of Cochise County and beyond.
It will take some time and money to make it happen, but once the two ports have been completed, the economic growth will follow. We encourage everyone to learn more and do your part to help make this project a reality.
