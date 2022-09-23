COCHISE COUNTY — Sky Islands Alliance will be holding a volunteer–led effort to remove an invasive plant species and re–erect a downed fence around McGrew Spring, a closed to the public, secluded, shady oasis in the Whetstone Mountains beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.
In recent years, McGrew Spring has become overtaken by an invasive plant called horehound growing throughout the old cattle-enclosure fence which has fallen and allows cattle trespass and trampling, which has damaged the native plant community, according to a press release.
The spring, at around a 4,500-foot elevation, is more than 2 miles from any other water source and is a favorite haunt of coatis, black bears, mountain lions, coyotes and birds. It takes about 20 minutes to reach the spring from the Guindani Trailhead at Karchner Caverns State Park where volunteers will meet for the workday.
Volunteers who want to camp the night before can do so at no charge. The campground has picnic tables, showers and bathrooms.
Sky Island Alliance is a nonprofit 501c3 organization working throughout Southeastern Arizona and northern Sonora, Mexico. The mission is to protect and restore the biodiversity and natural heritage of the Sky Islands through science, education and advocacy to connect the binational landscapes, people and wildlife of the Sky Islands for the benefit of all.