COCHISE COUNTY — Sky Islands Alliance will be holding a volunteer–led effort to remove an invasive plant species and re–erect a downed fence around McGrew Spring, a closed to the public, secluded, shady oasis in the Whetstone Mountains beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

In recent years, McGrew Spring has become overtaken by an invasive plant called horehound growing throughout the old cattle-enclosure fence which has fallen and allows cattle trespass and trampling, which has damaged the native plant community, according to a press release.

