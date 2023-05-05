Volunteers needed for wet/dry mapping of san Pedro river

SAN PEDRO — Each year The Nature Conservancy works with scores of volunteers to take the vital signs of the San Pedro River and its tributaries.
The annual wet/dry mapping is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, and if you have an interest in the river’s health or just want a science–focused adventure, join the teams who cover the river from its source in Cananea, Mexico, to its confluence with the Salt River.
Anyone older than 18 is able to volunteer, but they must feel comfortable hiking in rocky, sandy and wet conditions in mid–June heat.
Volunteers will need to carry water and snacks and dress appropriately for the environment. Hats and sunscreen are recommended.
The teams will survey the reaches of the river, which is a segment of a stream or river, and its tributaries, like the Babocomari River and the many canyons that drain to the San Pedro. The effort provides the annual conditions for review of long-term trends in the health of the river and its supporting aquifer.
TNC has conducted wet/dry mapping every June since 1999 and the extent of river and tributary miles mapped has grown from the 50 miles protected by the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area to 250 miles of reaches in Mexico (the upper, middle and lower reaches) and nearly as many tributary miles, such as the Babocomari River and the Ramsey, Miller, Hot Springs and Redfield canyons and Los Fresnos in Mexico.
The San Pedro drains an area of approximately 4,720 square miles in Cochise, Graham, Pima, and Pinal counties. Its course traverses deep sedimentary basins flanked by the Huachuca, Mule, Whetstone, Dragoon, Rincon, Little Rincon, Winchester, Galiuro, Tortilla, and Santa Catalina mountains.
According to the TNC, “The data have been consistently collected at the end of the dry summer months, right before the monsoon rains typically begin. Mapping at that point captures a point in time when any water will be present due to either a gaining groundwater-fed reach or where previous year’s precipitation events were of adequate frequency and/or magnitude for water to persist months later.”
The TNC needs RSVPs by Saturday, June 3, and if you are interested in a particular reach, let them know.
