Volunteers needed for wet/dry mapping of san Pedro river

The Nature Conservancy has mapped the reaches of the San Pedro River for the past 25 years with the help of volunteers. The wet/dry mapping event will take place on Saturday, June 17.

 Shar Porier herald/review

SAN PEDRO — Each year The Nature Conservancy works with scores of volunteers to take the vital signs of the San Pedro River and its tributaries.

The annual wet/dry mapping is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, and if you have an interest in the river’s health or just want a science–focused adventure, join the teams who cover the river from its source in Cananea, Mexico, to its confluence with the Salt River.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?