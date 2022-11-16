BISBEE — In May, the voters in Cochise County will decide if a jail district needs to be formed for a new county jail. A half–cent sales tax increase would pay for the estimated $90 million project.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to recommend the new jail project to the public.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?