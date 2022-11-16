BISBEE — In May, the voters in Cochise County will decide if a jail district needs to be formed for a new county jail. A half–cent sales tax increase would pay for the estimated $90 million project.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to recommend the new jail project to the public.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and jail commander Kenny Bradshaw provided extensive information on the high cost of upkeep of the current facility, which is becoming difficult to maintain and upgrade to ensure the safety of staff and inmates.
For the past few months, the 15 members of the Jail District Advisory Board have met to discuss the project with law enforcement and jail staff and even toured the existing jail to see how the facility has declined over the past 40 years. They voted in favor of the measure and agreed the voters needed to decide if a new facility is in the future.
The board and staff believe that “public interest, convenience and necessity will be served by the formation of a Jail District.” The half-cent tax increase will have a sunset date in 2047, the time by which the debt will have been paid.
The committee members discussed the pros and cons of the sales tax and property tax increases. In the long run, they decided it would be best if the sales tax was used as it would be paid by everyone passing through the county as well as county residents. A property tax would hit only property owners, who would see an increase of 31% on their tax bills of about $67 a year for a number of years above annual assessed valuation increases.
They all agreed the new jail was necessary. Committee chairman retired Superior Court Judge James Conlogue spoke on behalf of the committee members at Tuesday’s meeting. He told Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby they recognized the need for more space, safer conditions and a 24/7 mental health component as more people with mental health issues are incarcerated.
Conlogue said, “We saw firsthand the state of the jail. It’s clear that the current situation is unsustainable. The problems cannot be overcome with money. It’s at its end of life. Our opinion was that we face this issue head on and form the district. We unanimously agreed a new jail is needed. The district and the sales tax should be put to the voters.”
Dannels commended the jail staff and said, “They make it look easy, but it’s not. Now is the time to close the door on this jail.”
The average life span of a jail is 20 years. The county jail is 40 years old, Dannels said. He said there are eight jail districts in the state out of 15 counties.
While the half-cent sales tax increase does not sound like a lot, for the county’s smaller municipalities it could raise their collected taxes to 10 cents on the dollar, Willcox Mayor Mike Laws said. He is in favor of the new jail, but noted his small town was already in competition with small communities in Graham and Greenlee counties with lower sales tax rates and suggested people would drive to other cities in order to save money. He asked the supervisors to find another source of funding for the jail and said the state was flush with money.
Willcox has a 9.1% sales tax rate, which consists of a 5.6% Arizona state sales tax, 0.5% Cochise County sales tax and 3% city tax.
State money is already part of the picture. Rep. Gail Griffin secured $20 million for the jail from the state, which does reduce the amount the county has to borrow.
Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge spoke on the committee's proposal to consider a new location for the jail, such as Benson or Willcox, rather than the land the county already owns adjacent to the existing jail in Bisbee. He asked that the new jail’s location be added to the ballot measure.
“I’m for the new jail,” he said. “But, with a caveat, it has to be built in Bisbee or I will fight it. The jail belongs in the county seat.”
Crosby suggested raising the sales tax for a shorter period of time with the intent on building up enough money to complete a design plan that would offer a better idea of just how much money the new jail would cost. He suggested the amount needed for the new jail was double the estimate provided by Dannels.
Judd said she understood the concerns of a sales tax increase and how it would affect some communities, but she wanted the voters to decide one way or the other.
On another jail district related item, English and Judd hired the firm HighGround Inc., as consultants for six months of services to develop and implement a plan to assist in strategic planning, timelines, messaging and communications, social media planning, and public opinion research and to provide periodic progress reports. They agreed to pay HighGround $3,500 per month for the services.
Crosby was opposed.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka said staff will travel around the county to hold public meetings with residents so they can ask questions and hear about the project.
Dannels received unanimous approval to form a border task force center in the Hereford/Palominas area with $5 million he received from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He has until June 30, 2024, to get the multi–agency operation up and running.
He is to purchase, renovate, build and equip a building to be used as the Southeast Arizona Combines Intelligence and Border Operations Center. It will serve as a local hub to improve intelligence capabilities, enforcement operations and information sharing of border related activities and crime among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
“It will be the first of its kind on the border," Dannels said. "The intent is to build a cohesive center where deputies, police officers, state troopers and federal agents can interact and prepare border operations to combat unlawful border crossers and criminals.”
Dannels estimated about 55 law enforcement personnel could work out of the building, which would provide offices and space for the various agencies. In addition to law enforcement, the center can provide space for the Arizona National Guard and the U.S. Border Patrol.
The sheriff has often related the high crime statistics related to lack of border security.
English and Judd were wary of starting another law enforcement center after the slow start to the multimillion dollar Southeast Arizona Communications center in Sierra Vista. It was to serve as a central communications hub for the county’s law enforcement agencies and emergency services. For a few years, the county and Sierra Vista carried the financial load as the smaller cities objected to the cost. That has since been worked out and now SEACOM has become a state of the art hub for most emergency calls within the county, including the rural fire districts.