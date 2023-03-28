SIERRA VISTA — A group of about 35 residents heard convincing arguments from officials touting the need for a new jail at a town hall meeting Monday night at Cochise College, and hope their presentation was compelling enough to convince voters to cast their votes to help fund a new jail.
If the measure is approved in a special election May 16 for the Cochise County Jail District to levy a .5% excise tax for 25 years, it would mean the dedicated tax to fund a new jail would raise the county sales tax to 1.05% and it put four cities above 10% sales tax.
But Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Jail Commander Kenneth Bradshaw, Detention Medical Services Manager Megan Kelly and retired Judge James Conlogue of the Jail District Public Outreach Committee and County Administrator Rick Karawaczka made it as clear as the ringing of a bell: The need of a new jail in Cochise County is an absolute necessity.
If improvements aren’t made, the U.S. Department of Justice can close dated correctional facilities in Arizona counties or decrease federal funding for non-compliant facilities that have failed to meet guidelines.
"We have done our homework and due diligence on this and will continue to do so," said Dannels. “We need a modern jail. Ours was not meant for 2022. It was built in 1980 for 168 prisoners, and it’s been modified over the years to hold 302 inmates. Its 20-year lifespan has lasted 40 years.
“Think of the consequences if we don’t pass this.”
Bradshaw, Arizona’s Jail Commander of the Year in 2014, not only stressed the current jail’s inadequate staffing but the seriousness of a growing mental health problem among inmates.
“The biggest issue we have with our population in the last 40 years is mental health patients because we don’t have a mental health facility, and I have to isolate them for their safety,” he said. “Our staff has done an incredible job keeping the facility running effectively and safely despite adverse conditions.”
Bradshaw said there’s only six to seven officers on duty for 302 inmates. At one time, there were 36 juveniles in the jail charged as adults who had to be isolated for their protection. Additionally, Bradshaw said the jail’s infrastructure issues are beyond repair.
“The infrastructure is horrible, and it’s plagued with power capacity issues,” he pointed out. “Last year, we had to run the entire jail on an extension cord because of an electrical failure. Security-wise, it wasn’t built correctly. There’s also a need for increased help for the mentally ill with ongoing drug medical and drug addiction needs.”
The revenue generated from the proposed excise tax, predicted to raise around $8 million per year, would help cover medical costs as well as make improvements, improve security and meet federal requirements.
“We don’t have medical care 24/7 at the jail, or an on-site mental health professional,” Kelly, a registered nurse who has been treating inmates for 17 years, told the crowd. “Nearly two-thirds have mental health services at some point in their lives. We’ve seen an average daily population increase, almost double over the years, and our mental health visits from providers have also doubled.”
Even more taxing is that the current jail is simply not equipped to address the growing opioid addiction problem.
“It’s a lot rougher than I’ve seen it in 17 years,” said Kelly. “It’s difficult to monitor an inmate going through withdrawal. We don’t have an infirmary in our facility which most jails do. But a new jail district would provide funding to address these medical issues. We’re providing amazing care from nurses who work for us.”
Conlogue, who served 26 years as a Cochise County judge, said the problems existing in the jail are overwhelming.
“It’s mind-numbing,” he said. “The system is simply unsustainable, and it can’t be fixed with money. It would be fiscally irresponsible to throw more money at it. It’s a difficult thing to see because this facility (one day) will not be usable.
“The car is going to break down on the side of the road.”
Karwaczka, the former Cochise County public defender who last week announced he is running for Superior Court Judge in 2024 when Division IV Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson retires, urged the crowd to think clearly when they vote May 16 for the jail he said has an estimated price tag of about $100 million.
“Sheriff Dannels has lobbied legislation for $20 million that’s been pledged to the jail,” he said. “If we don’t use it by 2027, it goes away.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone