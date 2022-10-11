BISBEE — Cochise County Election’s Department again successfully passed the state required Logic and Accuracy Testing by the Secretary of State’s Office on Oct. 6, in time for the upcoming General Election.

Elections Director Lisa Marra said more than 2,000 ballots of all 174 ballot styles were run through the equipment several dozen times over the two weeks prior to the test.

