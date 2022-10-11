BISBEE — Cochise County Election’s Department again successfully passed the state required Logic and Accuracy Testing by the Secretary of State’s Office on Oct. 6, in time for the upcoming General Election.
Elections Director Lisa Marra said more than 2,000 ballots of all 174 ballot styles were run through the equipment several dozen times over the two weeks prior to the test.
“That’s why we’re never worried about this critical testing," she said. "The results are brought in by the state in a sealed envelope and political party observers read the results after the test ballots are tabulated to make sure they match. Both political parties in the county always send a representative to observe and verify the results. They know the tabulation equipment works accurately because they watch the testing and ask questions."
Early voting began Oct. 11 at the County Recorder's Office on Melody Lane in Bisbee.
Marra also announced disabled voters may request curbside voting assistance through Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. if they want to vote in person at a voting center on Election Day, Nov. 8. The county provides curbside voting on a preprinted paper ballot for people with a disability. It requires advance notice.
The county vote centers and voting equipment are ADA accessible to accommodate the needs of people with disabilities, so a person can vote inside rather than from a vehicle.
Disabled voters who miss the Oct. 24 deadline can make a request for curbside voting or ask for assistance to vote from home or a care facility through a request to a Special Election Board from the County Recorder’s Office. Call 520-432–8358 or email recorder@cochise.az.gov for information.
Oct. 11 was the last day to register to vote.
Those who requested mail-in ballots will receive them soon. The ballots are to be mailed out on Oct. 12.
