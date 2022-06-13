Vista Park will soon have a kiosk illustrating the historic nature of the City Beautiful, Warren District. According to Michael Page of Trike Communications, who is leading the design and construction project, they are now at stage four that includes the creation of the frame, building the roof, affixing the individually cut letters onto the metal plating backing, securing legs, and joining the roof and body.
The idea for the kiosk, which will have the origin story of Warren, began with Bill Bailey and the city of Bisbee Parks and Recreation Committee. The Bisbee Foundation was asked to participate for fundraising and project assistance, and the Bisbee City Council has approved by the plans with Public Works helping with the installation.
Although supply chain woes have delayed the project and bumped the cost upward, it is moving ahead. In succeeding phases, the two-part sign will be installed with raised letters behind plexiglass, copper roofing attached with stone encasement, and the design of Warren map and information graphics. A final stage will be landscaping and possibly a memorial brick area.
The kiosk location will be on Congdon Avenue directly across from the tennis courts. For information about the kiosk and to track the progress with photos and videos, go to:
The Bisbee Foundation President Brenda Morales was enthusiastic in her praise for the project.
“It is encouraging to see a project such as City Beautiful to highlight the Warren District in Bisbee's history," she said. "We have provided $5,000 seed money to match resident donations to contribute to the completion of this project. The recognition it will bring to Warren is benefiting our entire community. We are appreciative that Freeport McMoRan has also awarded a $2,000 grant for the project.”
The foundation is asking the public to contribute the remainder of the projected $12,000 cost. Any donation will be tax deductible. Checks can be sent to: The Bisbee Foundation, Drawer BK, Bisbee, AZ 85603, or go to www.bisbeefoundation.com for donor information.
The Historic Warren Community, a newly formed group, has volunteered their help by selling house flags with $10 of every flag sold going to the kiosk fund. Information about ordering a flag, their newsletter, or the group is at: http://bisbeeblyss@yahoo.com.
Page divides his time between Bisbee and Los Angeles.
Although known in Bisbee primarily for his involvement in local cultural events and the creation of the Evergreen Cemetery kiosk, he is nationally recognized for his remarkable digital and physical event set staging.
Through his company, he has created elaborate sets for several Oscar award shows, The Grammy Awards, CMA Awards, ACM Awards, CMT Awards, Billboard Music Awards, the Beatles Grammy Salute, "The Voice" and others, as well as stage graphics for touring artists Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, John Fogarty, Shania Twain, Mariah Carey, Kenny Chesney an Jason Aldean, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Dr. Dre.
Go here for information: https://www.facebook.com/TrikeCreative/
Submitted by The Bisbee Foundation