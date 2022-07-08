Hello, history fans!
In our last episode we saw some in Charleston raise money for a school, while others gambled on the ponies at the Charleston racetrack. But behind the scenes, a visionary man was being celebrated for his successes, and one of his greatest innovations, bringing water from the Huachuca Mountains to Tombstone, was soon to be completed.
Richard Gird’s status in the area was clearly of a mover and shaker. Far more hands-on than his partners, it was Gird who day-by-day built Schieffelin’s discovery into a local empire. He was also able to enjoy the fruits of this hard work, good luck, and remarkable success on the occasion of his first wedding anniversary. He and his wife threw a party which was a night to remember.
“Quite a joyous event of a social nature took place on the 3d inst., at the elegant Millville villa of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Gird, the occasion being the first anniversary of their wedding. From 8 p.m. until early morn the spacious parlors were thronged with the assembled guests of the happy couple. An hour passed in congratulations and social conversation, the guests adjourned to the salon hall, and to excellent orchestral music joined in the merry dancy (suitable for or inviting dancing) until the stroke of midnight, when the supper-march announced the banqueting hour, repair was had to the commodious dining hall, where a sumptuous spread was enjoyed, and the health and long life of the fortunate couple toasted in brimming goblets of choicest vintage.”
The guests included among others, merchants from across the river such as the McClures and Katzensteins of Charleston, T.R. Sorin of Tombstone, Charles Detoy of Springer & Detoy, and Emma and W.K. Gird.
Charleston was home to many of the hard-working employees of the Corbin and Gird mills. It also was a place where a good party could get even better as the night wore on, especially when the younger set of Charleston residents gathered.
“A party was given at the Occidental Hotel last night, at which many of the young bloods were present. Champagne flowed freely and they had a rather boisterous time, which culminated by some one firing some fire crackers and a couple of giant powder cartridges in front of the building, causing considerable damage to it and adjoining buildings. It is thought that the whole party will be arrested to-day, and if so there will be a sensation.”
Foresight and success
Gird was not one to miss opportunities, both the obvious and the subtle. His success was good for the district as well. Fledgling settlements can suffer from long-term troubles when they are not guided by smart planning. Gird had a knack for getting such matters right. Such was the case with the Huachuca Water Company.
The ambitious project tapped high mountain springs in the Huachucas and delivered water through steel pipe to Tombstone over 26 miles distant.
“An Epitaph reporter, in conversation with Mr. Richard Gird, the originator of the Huachuca Water Company, yesterday, learned the following facts: The reservoir in the Huachucas is rapidly nearing completion, and a considerable length of ditch to receive the pipe has been dug. Up to date no word of the shipment of pipe has been received, the shippers writing that cars could not be had for its transportation. The company hope[s] to get it in season to have the line laid to Tombstone by the first of January. When this is done Tombstone will be the best watered city on the coast.”
