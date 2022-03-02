SULPHUR SPRINGS VALLEY — The Southeastern Arizona Water District has canceled the last two public meetings and is asking for more volunteer help to move the effort to create a water district forward.
The board members have worked for the past several months on developing the water district project and would like to see some skin in the game for those who support it.
SEAZWD posted the notice of the cancellations on its website with a brief explanation of the need for help due to the challenges the interim board of directors faces to establish the district, which covers 400 square miles from southeast of Interstate 10 down U.S. Route 191 all the way to Davis Road in McNeal. It would encompass Pearce, Sunsites, Sunizona, Dragoon, Elfrida and McNeal with residents in the Willcox and Douglas basins.
Interim volunteer board members Courtney Adcock, Terry Berke, John Hart, Fred Zamora and Gary Fehr have spent the last several months working toward the district, which would serve about 2,600 property owners and 7,700 vacant parcels. The project would include up to 300 miles of pipeline and one or two new 1,000- to 1,200-foot-deep wells, depending on the number of subscribers.
Water would cost $70 to $90 a month, which includes $50 base fee per month to repay the loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The USDA may also offer a grant for 55% of the loan.
The district would save property owners from drilling and save money while ensuring a safe domestic water supply through the deep wells. It would maintain independence as a region with an elected board. Any property owners who do not wish to participate in the district will not be forced to join it.
It all depends on community support, which has proven to be elusive, as many property owners blame industrial scale agriculture in the Sulphur Springs Valley for the continued declining water levels in the Willcox and Douglas basins, which has caused many wells to go dry.
Some find it difficult or impossible to pay the thousands of dollars required to drill deeper to reach water on their properties and made their displeasure known.
The few people who attended the meetings supported the effort and said they would benefit from the district.
Over the past three weeks, the SEAZWD interim board invited the public to see what was being offered and show their support, or lack of, for the project during public meetings in Elfrida, Pearce and Sunizona. About 300 people showed up for the meetings.
The notice on the website states, “We are extremely grateful for the encouragement and support of our neighbors and communities of the proposed SEAZWD. The support of local and state government is also very much appreciated.
“That being said, the volunteers who have been working on the SEAZWD have decided to postpone all public meetings until there are sufficient volunteers dedicated to moving this water utility project forward.
“In the meantime, the website will remain live so that people can access the Frequently Asked Questions page. We will continue efforts to get information out to interested community members, and we will continue accepting sign-up forms if you would like a connection on your property.”
John Shaver, who acted as emcee for the meetings, said, “We need people who want to see the water district succeed to step up and help.”
People who would like to volunteer should email info@seazwd.org.
Information on SEAZWD is available at https://seazwd.org/.