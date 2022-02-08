Water district talks with the public begin

ELFRIDA — There was a good turnout Saturday as the Southeastern Arizona Water District (SEAZWD) interim board provided an overview of the proposal to create a 450 square mile water district, involving 2,360 residents and 7,700 vacant parcels at a buildout cost of $40 to $80 million.
Over 100 people came out to hear what the proposed district would mean to people who are concerned with the water decline in the Willcox Basin and the Douglas Basin. This district would stretch from just south of Interstate 10 and would include Kansas Settlement, Dragoon, Turkey Creek, State Route 181 and down U.S. Route 191 all the way down to Davis Road in McNeal.
Interim SEAZWD board members Courtney Adcock, Terry Berke, Riverview board president Gary Fehr, John Hart and farmer Fred Zamora were there to listen and respond to questions.
Patrick Deering, with DGR Engineering, provided an overview of the project which would require some 300 miles of water line.
SEAZWD allows a long term reliable source of domestic water to provide a regional water solution through the water improvement district, a subdivision of the state of Arizona which can then pursue federal funds through grants and loans.
The new system would include fire suppression as hydrants, above ground water tanks would be included in the project, he said. Firefighters would have more options to tackle runaway wildfires and protect the communities throughout the district.
It would also offer a reliable, clean water source for residential customers in the district, he added. It applies only to residents. The district would have no impact on continued groundwater use of the large agricultural industry which has been expanding in the Sulphur Springs Valley.
Saturday was a first step to hear from people in the Elfrida area. Without public support of at least 51% of the residents within the district, there can be no move forward. Every individual homeowner within the geography of the water district can choose whether to be part of the district or not.
Deering explained if formed, a board of directors would be elected by the people and will set the budget and rates for water use. Each person who participates in the district would pay a minimum cost of about $50 a month and up to $70 to $90 a month for water use. The sum is based on a rate of $5 per 1,000 gallons of water. The water bills would have to cover the cost of any loans and maintenance costs. Payments would be paid directly to SEAZWD. The county will have no financial oversight of the district.
Loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other sources, as well as donations, would be sought to pay for the project which would take three to five years to construct, he said.
“It could be done in phases,” Deering added.
The idea is to seek rights of way across private property and stay away from public rights of way to avoid dealing with underground utilities, he said. Property owners would not be paid for the granting of rights of way. Water meters to provide system access would be placed on the edge of a property line.
The existing Elfrida Water District, Clear Springs District and Sunizona Water Company would continue as is and would not be forced to be a part of the new district, he added.
People can continue to use their wells if they choose, but the well water line and the district water line cannot be connected together.
Though not discussed during the meeting, the SEAZWD website provided a hydrology report done by the ADWR and the Arizona Geological Survey which states there is adequate water to a great depth states, “Recent drilling of deep irrigation wells to depths upwards of 2,500 feet, have been confirmed which suggested aquifer depths approached 2,500 to 4,000 feet in the southern Willcox Basin. Recent deep irrigation wells drilled in the Kansas Settlement and Sunizona and Turkey Creek areas have specifically confirmed recoverable, usable groundwater to depths of 2,500 feet. The confirmation of deep recoverable groundwater was recently confirmed in the northern Willcox Basin, the Bonita area, to depths of approaching 2,500 feet.
“Most of the recent deep wells drilled in the Willcox Basin, including Kansas Settlement, Sunizona, Turkey Creek have revealed quite permeable aquifer conditions, even at extreme depths of 1,500 to 2,500 feet.
“In summary, recent studies published by the ADWR and AGS along with recent deep irrigation wells drilled and tested by various farm groups indicate considerable recoverable and useful groundwater resources available to extreme depths of at least 2,500 feet. Given the depth and thickness of the aquifer systems in the southern Willcox and northern Douglas Basins, are in excess of 2,000 to upwards of over 3,000 feet, and current groundwater level depths ranging from 200 to 400 feet, the SAWD should be readily capable of providing sufficient domestic water to interested customers far into the distant future."
Although she was not able to attend the meeting, state Rep. Gail Griffin offered her thoughts which were read by staff member James Candland.
In the letter she noted, “We live in a time where water has become a top priority for property owners and law makers, especially when it comes to safe and reliable water for our communities. I have been at some of the formation hearings and understand the complexities with regards to developing a water district to provide the needed water for the many thousands of residents in the area. I have visited with residents who have drilled or are drilling wells and understand the incredible costs associated with those ventures. I would encourage you to continue your discussions exploring the SEAZWD as a viable solution for the delivery of safe and reliable water into the future. “
Though not within the proposed district boundaries, Bisbee resident Donna Pulling pointed out the continued use of groundwater for agricultural purposes would still impact residents’ wells and how can the district provide water without some regulation on agricultural pumping.
Interim board member and farmer Fred Zamora replied that most of the wells only go down to 250 feet, while the district wells will be at 1,000 feet which would assure water for decades.
An Elfrida resident asked if there was a hydrologist or geologist on staff to guarantee water for 100 years. Deering said there was, but he was not present at the meeting.
Tim Frasier, a small farmer, pointed out, “We all own the water underneath our land. This is like letting the fox watch the hen house. You’re picking animals over people. We shouldn’t have to compete with Riverview Dairy. This is not the answer.”
He was referring to the massive dairy farm in Kansas Settlement which has thousands of cattle and has bought up a considerable amount of land to grow its own specific feed grains. It is blamed for the decline in underground water in the Willcox Basin and the Douglas Basin which has caused great concern as wells go dry and fissures form from the significant land subsidence noted by the ADWR hydrologists as the worst in the state and likely to continue.
This declining underground water table has caused wells to go dry leaving residents to haul in water or sell their properties.
Courtney Adcock, interim board member and retired engineer, responded to a question about invoking eminent domain to gain rights of ways for the water lines if the property owner does not want to participate.
“There are no plans for eminent domain actions,” she said.
Arizona Water Defenders (AWD) chairwoman Ash Dahlke, spoke on behalf of the organization formed to pursue an Active Management Area (AMA) last year to protect both basins and halt the use of agricultural pumping for a study period to regulate aggressive agricultural pumping while not impacting residents using 35 gallons or less per minute.
Adcock replied, “I’m not for or against AMAs. AMAs only deal with agriculture and the water district only deals with the residents. People want to get water to their homes.”
A few public comments concerned the loss of groundwater and the toll on private wells pointing out the water district was not a cheap option and voiced their objections.
McNeal resident Alice Hammers said, “There needs to be a cap on agricultural users where a big percentage of our water is going. We have the dairy and more pecan and pistachios farms taking more water and more water.”
Mike Coyle, Elfrida resident, speaking in favor of the district said, “You can put in the biggest well and pump as much water as you want. I’ve lost 150 feet in my well that’s 500 feet deep. In 25 years, it will be gone. This district allows me to hook onto the line and continue to have water.”
He was the only public speaker to support the water district.
The water district
The first step in the process is to determine the local interest in water and whether there is enough support to make a water district feasible. This is done through community meetings where interested landowners can fill out a worksheet with their interest level.
The district would be run by a local, elected board of directors of five members.
According to the SEAZWD website, “Once all interested landowners have signed up the board will work with engineering to determine the best plan and put together best estimates of costs for the landowners.”
If the project is found to be financially feasible, interested landowners will sign petitions to establish the district. It will be submitted to the county once 51% of the acreage base within the final district boundaries have signed.
Once formed, the board will begin submitting applications for grants and loans while seeking other funding sources. Initial good faith payments from landowners will be applied toward their accounts with the district. Once funding is established construction can begin. Those who sign up will also start receiving bills and begin paying their monthly basic service charge and the charge for water use.
Those who sign up to receive water will be contacted about running the water lines directly to their homes. Once water hookups are installed, users will have access to the system. Then, they will pay the monthly loan repayment fee along with the basic service charge which the board hopes to keep the cost between $70-$95 per resident. But, the fees will depend on the number of people signing up.
Hookups to homes are guaranteed only to those who initially signed the district petition.
The deadline for the petitions is June 1.
For more information, visit the SEAZWD website: https://seazwd.org/.