Cochise County authorities are warning residents to be alert for weather-related emergencies.
CCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas said late Monday night that a tornado had been confirmed to have touched down in Willcox, with three homes severely damaged. It wasn't immediately known how many people might have been injured by the storm.
Power was out across all of Willcox as of late Monday, Capas said, due to downed lines.
Capas said the storm had mostly passed through Willcox as of 11:30 p.m., but said debris was widespread and SSVEC didn't have an immediate estimate for when power would be restored.
She added that anyone with electrical medical equipment who needed assistance should call 911 or their local law enforcement agency if they needed help.