HUACHUCA CITY — A series of free wellness workshops promoting healthy eating and lifestyles is being offered in Huachuca City.
The eight workshops are every Saturday 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 through Nov. 20. They will be held at the town’s senior center, 504 N. Gonzales Blvd.
These are the first classes offered by Huachuca City Community Garden, the organization sponsoring the workshops, said Ann Aust, who is responsible for the garden’s educational programs and is one of two instructors.
“Alison Ozgur is the primary instructor,” said Aust. “As a registered dietitian, she has a strong background in nutrition and wellness and is currently teaching workshops at Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa in Tucson. We are so excited to have her working with us on these series of workshops. This is a wonderful opportunity for our community.”
Huachuca City Community Garden is a nonprofit organization that was incorporated in 2018 to provide fresh produce at no cost to residents in need.
“Now that the production side of the garden has been established, we’re expanding our outreach efforts to include a teaching and learning program," Aust said.
Since its inception three years ago, more than 7,700 pounds of produce have been grown and distributed throughout the Huachuca City community.
A nurse practitioner from the Benson Hospital will be at some of the workshops to provide lectures on the role a healthy lifestyle plays in preventing and managing chronic diseases, according to Jason Zibart, Benson Hospital community connected health manager.
“For those who are interested, the nurse practitioner will be providing cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure tests to let people see if making dietary and lifestyle changes will have a positive impact on those parameters," he said.
These services are free and offered to those who participate in the classes.
“We think the Huachuca City Community Garden is a wonderful program,” Zibart said. “But their future plans are even more impressive. Through this program they have the potential to create a real obesity and chronic disease system change in Huachuca City and Whetstone.”
Zibart feels the community garden could provide an innovative approach to addressing obesity and chronic disease in a medically underserved community.
“We hope organizations like Huachuca City CG can start to address these issues at the root cause,” he added.
For information, go to the Huachuca City Community Garden Facebook page.
Those interested in the free classes need to register by calling the Huachuca City Library, 520-456-1063.