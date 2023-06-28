FORT HUACUCA — The Western Hemp Fire that broke out Tuesday morning inside the Fort Huachuca garrison off Canelo and West Hemp roads has torched 1,098 acres, said the fort's media relations officer Tanja Linton.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning the blaze that was sparked when the blades of a lawnmower struck a rock was 30% contained.

