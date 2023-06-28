FORT HUACUCA — The Western Hemp Fire that broke out Tuesday morning inside the Fort Huachuca garrison off Canelo and West Hemp roads has torched 1,098 acres, said the fort's media relations officer Tanja Linton.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning the blaze that was sparked when the blades of a lawnmower struck a rock was 30% contained.
Though weather conditions are still hot and windy, Linton said fire crews were working inside the perimeter of the fire June 28.
"We are not anticipating the need for air support today," she said. "Our firefighters on the ground have been reduced from 109 to 76. The West Gate and Canelo Road are currently open with no restrictions."
Linton said Tucson Electric Power and Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative are on scene repairing the damage electric poles, and the fort expects to be up to full-electric capability by the end of today.
Fort Huachuca's has been restricted to essential personnel due to the fire's impact on the fort's electrical grid.
"We ask all personnel reporting for work on the installation to be good stewards on our electrical resources," Linton added.
After the fire broke out and began quickly spreading around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, two tankers and four helicopters from the U.S. Forest Service along with firefighters from the Fort Huachuca Fire Department, Forest Service and Bonneville Hotshots were battling the blaze.
All personnel in the Black Tower and Site Maverick area were evacuated and accounted for, as well as all the fort's horses, including Buffalo Corral, B Troop and private mount horses..
