First Responders Academy
Cochise College is excited to expand its Southeast Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy and develop a First Responders Academy. Building on the success of the SEALETA, the First Responders Academy is comprised of emergency medical services, fire technology and law enforcement training. The new training center is housed on the Douglas Campus and allows students/recruits to become industry-certified and gain valuable skills locally while residing on campus.
"Now recruits don't have to travel outside of Cochise County to be trained," said Dr. Eric Brooks, FRA executive director. "In just five weeks, an EMT recruit could be ready to take the National Registry Exam and become employed 10 or 11 weeks sooner versus completing a 16-week traditional course."
For fire technology, anyone interested in becoming a wildland firefighter can complete the course work and the practicals in one week before fire season and be ready to be hired in Arizona, California or Colorado.
"The academy format is designed specifically to save recruits time, accommodate those wanting to enter the field quickly and meet the demand for a skilled workforce," Brooks said.
The advanced accelerated training programs are affordably priced. Students interested about the First Responders Academy can visit www.cochise.edu/first-responders or call 520-417- 4060.
Medical Billing and Coding Program
Medical Billing and Coding is another new program with enrollment opening for the fall 2022 semester pending approval by the Higher Learning Commission. The program can be completed in one year and is designed to prepare students to work as professionals in the growing health care industry. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for medical secretaries, including medical billing and coding specialists, is projected to increase 22% from 2016 to 2026. The MBC program offers students an in-depth study of medical billing and coding and the administrative tasks required in the day-to-day operation of health care offices and clinics.
The program consists of six courses: Introduction to Human Anatomy and Physiology, Medical Terminology, Medical Billing and Coding I, CPR and First Aid, Computer Applications, and concludes with Medical Billing and Coding II.
"Upon completion of the certificate program, students will be equipped with the knowledge and skills needed and will be prepared to take a national certification exam," said Brenda Sabate, Allied Health instructor.
To learn more about the Medical Billing and Coding program or other allied health career programs, visit www.cochise.edu/nursing or call 520-515-5309.
Virtual Reality
Since opening a Virtual Reality Lab and offering classes, part of the VR program is to prepare students to work in the industry. Over the summer, three students gained valuable work experience through an internship at the Willcox Theater. If you are curious to see and experience what the Willcox Southern Pacific Railroad Depot or the Schley Saloon looked like in the 1890s, stop by the Willcox Theater. Gayle Berry, executive director at the theater, is revolutionizing the customer experience by incorporating VR.
“The interns helped us develop heritage-themed virtual reality immersive experiences,” said Berry.
Catherine Elliott, Danelle Fairington and Rey Martinez pitched a concept. Once the idea was approved, the Cochise College VR Programming students began creating a simulated experience of an 1890s saloon.
“Through the augmented experience, a customer can put on or take off a cowboy hat, deal a deck of cards, turn a lantern on or off and walk around the saloon like they were there back in time,” Fairington said. “This project was very interesting and fun. It is the first time I’ve been in an industry where there’s a lot of trial and error going into figuring out something.”
For Martinez, the entire college and internship experience was about discovery. His original plan after high school was to attend the University of Arizona. But because of the pandemic, he decided to stay close to home, work at the Willcox Theater and take classes at Cochise.
“I've been wanting to do programming and development for about four years, since high school,” he said. “Once I started the internship, I was like, ‘Hmm, this is interesting!’ ”
Elliott was thrilled to gain work experience.
“As a student, I haven’t really had opportunities to work in a team when there’s an expectation of how I need to work and what I need to accomplish,” she said. “So I'm excited to have the opportunity to work in the industry and see what the future holds.”
During the internship, Elliott learned a lot through hands-on experience.
“I am now more prepared to work in a VR position than I would have thought was possible eight months ago,” she said.
For information about the degrees, certificates or advancing your career, visit www.cochise.edu and meet with an advisor to get started.