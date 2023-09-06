In Concert
The Sierra Vista Symphony presents ‘Music at Twilight: A Cultural Experience’ Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Discovery Gardens at 1140 N. Colombo Dr. in Sierra Vista. This eclectic show features the Gospel Choir from Victory Christian Church, Folklorico Dancers from St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, King Creole and the Mud Bugs and Taiko Drumming Group led by Jen Dorris. Tickets are $25 and are available at Safeway, Dillard’s, Ace Hardware, the SV Chamber of Commerce/Symphony Office, Eventbrite.com and at the door. The show starts at 6 p.m.
Mexican singer/songwriter Marco Antonio Solis plays the AVA Amphitheatre at Casino del Sol in Tucson at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. Tickets are going fast at $69 and up and on Friday, Sept. 9, on the AVA stage, legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy makes Tucson a stop on his ‘Damn Right Farewell’ tour with special guest Samantha Fish. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Desert Diamond Casino welcomes to its stage legendary Motown act, ‘The Temptations’, to its stage for a sold-out show at the Sahuarita venue on Friday, Sept. 8. Doors open at 8 p.m. The following week, The Frontmen, comprised of the former lead singers, of country groups Restless Heart, Lonestar and Little Texas, responsible for some of the biggest country hits over the last 30 years, take the stage at the Diamond Center. Tickets for the Friday, Sept. 15 show range from $35 to $55.
Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band are performing at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall at the Tucson Convention Center Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $338 to $1,875.
Willcox Theatre and Arts’ Palace of Arts and Theater will feature Southern Arizona country and blues singer/songwriter Andy Hersey at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22. Hersey has released three albums — ‘Tell Me About It’, ‘Between God and Country’, and ‘Compañero Blanco’. Tickets are $15.
The Tucson Symphony Orchesta is celebrating Mexican Independence Day with a concert on Sept. 15 and 17, at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall at the Tucson Convention Center. It will also include a Mexican Fiesta featuring Mexican cuisine and crafts offered by local traditional and small businesses from 5 to 7 p.m. on the plaza. Pieces performed include: Carlos Chávez: Three Pieces of Chapultepec; Juan Pablo Contreras: MeChicano; Manuel Ponce: Estrellita; Gioachino Rossini: “Largo al Factotum” from The Barber of Seville; Georges Bizet: Selections from Carmen; Blas Galindo: Sones de Mariachi. Free tickets are available with suggested donations ranging from $3 to $100.
The 5th Annual Blues in Bisbee festival will be an in-person experience this year, featuring local bands and headlining acts at Warren Ballpark. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $25-$350.
She’s Liz, he’s Pete, and together they are Liz & Pete. Liz Cerepanya and Peter Dalton Ronstadt join musical forces to explore material old and new. Liz’s heartfelt voice with Pete’s haunting harmonies and rich guitar arrangements captivate the mind and tug at the heart. The Arizona Folklore Preserve in Hereford has them on stage at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 and again at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17. Tickets are $10-$20.
The following Saturday, Sept. 23, the Folklore Preserve welcomes Eric Ramsey, a the Winner of the International Blues Challenge as well as the Memphis Cigar Box Guitar Award for the outstanding guitarist in the Solo/Duo Category. He’s a three time Champion of the Phoenix Blues Society’s Blues Showdown, a two time Finalist at the Telluride Blues Challenge. Tickets are $10-$20.
Arizona Chamber Music is having an Accordo Special Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Leo Rich Theater at 260 S. Church Ave. in Tucson. concert features the Arizona premiere of George Tsontakis’s Portraits of El Greco, Book II, co-commissioned by the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music.
Accordo’s flexible formation will allow our Friends to hear music in duo (Debussy, Premiere Rhapsodie for Clarinet and Piano), quartet (Mozart, Piano Quartet in E flat, K. 493), and quintet (Tsontakis). Tickets are $45 and $12 for students.
Rock star of American Idol fame, Daughtry performs at the Fox Theater in Tucson at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 for an acoustic performance titled Daughtry: The Bare Bones Tour. Tickets range from $22 to $338.
Alt-rock icons Modest Mouse play the Rialto Theatre in Tucson on Sept. 19. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this all-ages show. Tickets are $46 to $68.
Bar Bands
- Us Too! 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10, Electric Brewing and Bisbee Sodawerks
- Hitched, 10 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, Electric Brewing and Bisbee Sodawerks
- Juniper Djinn, Saturday Sept. 16, 3 p.m., Bisbee Grand Hotel
- Mamma Coal, Sunday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m., The Shady Dell, Bisbee
- Night Beats, every Tuesday, 8 p.m., The Quarry, Bisbee
- Miss Sosha, Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m., The Thirsty Lizard, McNeal
- The Band Wanted, Sunday, Sept. 10 & 17, 3 p.m., Tombstone Brewing Company, Tombstone
- Caiden Brewer, Sunday, Sept. 24, 3 p.m., Punchy’s Tavern, Sierra Vista
- Brea Burns and the Boleros, Saturday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., The Shady Dell
- Redjack, Sept. 16, 7 p.m., Big Nose Kate’s Saloon, Tombstone
- Patrick Rayl and the .357 Band, Wyatt Earp’s Saloon and Theater, Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.
- BODYKAST, Sept. 30, 9 p.m., PC’s Lounge, 4700 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista
- Jeff Driscoll, Saturday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m., Sonoita Vineyards
- Nicki Park, Saturday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m., Sonoita Vineyards
- Great Crush Festival, Sept. 9, 11 a.m., Pelican Museum, AZ Hops and Vines 3450 Hwy. 82, Sonoita
- Jay Faircloth, Saturday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m., Autumn Sage Vineyards, 90 Elgin Rd. Elgin