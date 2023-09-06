Microphone on stage in concert with people background
In Concert

The Sierra Vista Symphony presents ‘Music at Twilight: A Cultural Experience’ Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Discovery Gardens at 1140 N. Colombo Dr. in Sierra Vista. This eclectic show features the Gospel Choir from Victory Christian Church, Folklorico Dancers from St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, King Creole and the Mud Bugs and Taiko Drumming Group led by Jen Dorris. Tickets are $25 and are available at Safeway, Dillard’s, Ace Hardware, the SV Chamber of Commerce/Symphony Office, Eventbrite.com and at the door. The show starts at 6 p.m.

