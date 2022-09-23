COCHISE COUNTY — When television was beginning to break out of its infancy in the early 1950s, it got a jolt in the arm with a whirl of TV Westerns that grabbed American viewers with such an uproar it even stunned Hollywood.
Even Cochise County — with “The Sheriff of Cochise” half-hour series running every Sunday for three years — quickly jumped into the homes of TV viewers.
With heavy emphasis on low-cost formulaic scripts, TV Westerns were so popular they immediately became an industry staple until they played out by the 1960s.
But before they did, Hollywood took notice and ran all the way to the bank and back with cowboy shows and dramas of the Old West. By 1958-59, eight of the Top 10 shows were Westerns; a year later there were 48 Westerns on television, including 30 in prime time, while an estimated $125 million in toys based on TV Westerns were sold that year.
Sandwiched in between TV westerns like “Sugarfoot,” “Gunsmoke,” “The High Chaparral,” “Laramie” and “Maverick,” “The Sheriff of Cochise” — with some filming done in locations around Pima and Cochise counties showing recognizable buildings like the art deco-designed Cochise County Courthouse in Bisbee — was more of a contemporary police drama than a true Western that captured a hefty segment of viewers.
The show, starring John Bromfield as tough, no-nonsense Sheriff Frank Morgan, eventually morphed into a series titled “U.S. Marshall,” remaining in syndication until 1960. A total of 156 episodes were produced under both titles.
But the TV show was not without real local roots. Songwriter/actor Stan Jones, who wrote the immensely popular “Ghostriders in the Sky,” was a Cochise County boy through and through. He was the series creator and also co-starred as Deputy Harry Olson, but parted ways with the show in 1958. He eventually teamed up with acclaimed Western director John Ford.
Like Willcox’s Rex Allen, Jones — who loved his native Arizona, especially Cochise County — was one of the top singing cowboys back in the day.
Born in Douglas in 1914 where he grew up on a ranch — his father was said to be one of the first settlers in Cochise County — he competed in rodeos, earned a master’s degree in zoology from the University of California at Berkeley and worked as a miner, firefighter and park ranger in Death Valley, California.
During his career, Jones wrote more than 200 songs, 100 of which were released. In 1997, he was inducted posthumously into the Western Music Hall of Fame.
In his career, Jones appeared as a singing cowboy, along with Boyd Stockman, Kermit Maynard, Sandy Sanderson and Cactus Mack. In 1959, he worked for Ford, writing songs for his Western “The Horse Soldiers” and playing the part of Ulysses S. Grant.
Jones’ last role was in 1960 in the movie “Ten Who Dared,” with Brian Keith and James Drury.
Although it’s difficult to track how large a viewing audience the show had, Bromfield once claimed it was huge.
“About 40 million see ‘Sheriff of Cochise’ or ‘U.S. Marshal’ every week,” he boasted in 1958. “I’d have to do about 25 pictures, major pictures, over a span of eight or nine years for enough people to see me in the theater who see me in one week on ‘U.S. Marshal’ ... The show is seen all over the world.”
While the show had more fistfights and car chases through the high desert of Cochise County than generic gun battles, the black-and-white series, co-produced and syndicated by Desilu Productions and National Telefilm Associates, was all Jones’ idea; he wanted to bring recognition and filming to his beloved Cochise County.
What was perhaps most memorable about “The Sheriff of Cochise” — aside from the early methods of going after bad guys with police radios, helicopters and roadblocks — was Sheriff Morgan’s classic 1958 Chrysler New Yorker Town & Country station wagon with a rifle holstered inside the driver’s door, where he could quickly unsheath it when he was in hot pursuit of a villain.
With its three-speed Torqueflite push button transmission, its enormous 392-cubic-inch Chrysler Hemi engine could push the New Yorker to a top speed of 120 mph and 0-60 mph in 8.8 seconds, enabling Sheriff Morgan to nab getaway cars trying to outrun him across Cochise County to the Mexican border.
The show had a good run before it went off the air; 78 episodes were produced for two seasons and syndicated between September 1956 and December 1957.