COCHISE COUNTY — From Copper Sky Drive to Easy Street, Morning Glory Court to Coyote Song Lane, Cochise County seemingly corners the market on unconventional, whimsical and poetic street names, conjuring up images of buttery Arizona skies and dreamy landscapes.
If South Stalactites Circle, East Waltzing Windmills and Buffalo Soldier Trail don’t fill you with a touch of awe and splendor, there’s always Old Hippie Road in Benson to stretch a smile out of the crankiest curmudgeon.
But how do these quirky, often fanciful names find their way onto plat maps and street signs from one end of Cochise County to the other?
And more importantly, who or what entity comes up with names of streets for residences and businesses?
For starters, there is no mysterious little entity tucked away in a tiny room in the basement of a county building where someone armed with a Merriam-Webster dictionary and a thesaurus gets paid looking up names for local streets.
That’s not quite how it works.
Simply put, anyone who purchases property without an existing house — developers buying land for subdivisions do this regularly — can choose practically any name under the sun (with decorum, of course) for a road leading up to their property.
Even Under The Sun Road would work.
“It’s a pretty simple process,” said senior planning technician Debbie Lee of Cochise County’s Planning and Zoning Division’s Development Services. “It’s just an online application with a small fee that gets routed to the county’s 911 rural addressing coordinator (SEACOM GIS technician Lola Pregler), and if she determines from a basic area grid that the road name chosen isn’t being used, it’s usually accepted.”
If Hereford can have an East Pterodactyl Lane, then surely a moniker like Memory Foam Lane — since you love your brand new Sketchers so much — could also probably pass muster by the rural addressing staff.
“You can name your own road if you’re going to build a house or put a manufactured home on your property, as long as it isn’t already named,” she added.
After a name is submitted for review, public service agencies like police, fire and post office can veto the name if they think it is going to cause confusion. First responders have the final say in accepting or denying a street since using street names helps them find a location during an incident.
Although there are a few more steps in the process, naming streets and roads is not only simple; applying for an address name in Cochise County is cheaper than buying 4½ gallons of gas at the moment. For a $15 application fee, you can submit the name of Hopalong Cassidy Ridge, Beef Jerky Road or Blood, Sweat & Tears Way. Chances are they’ll most likely be approved.
When a road is a road and when it’s not
There are some “rules of the road” when it comes to street naming (also known as odonyms) which are pretty much set in stone, locally as well as nationwide. Firstly, they cannot be named after any commercial organization (that shoots down your New York Mets Road choice) or to honor a living person like your Little League coach who let you pitch and bat cleanup.
If you have your heart set on Hiccup Road, for example, a “road” is a road only if it connects two points, while a “way” is considered a small side street off of a road. “Streets” must have buildings on both sides and run perpendicular to avenues, according to Phil Edwards of Vox, a general interest news site covering pop culture.
And an avenue? That’s defined as a stretch of road that has trees and buildings on both sides; “lanes” are narrow roads in rural areas, which Cochise County has an abundance of, and “drives” are longer with winding roads whose shapes are usually dictated by lakes, forests and other natural features, according to an article in Ziptopia.com
If you want your address to be named Craggy Face Terrace, a terrace must follow the top of a slope. “Places” are roads with dead ends.
And Blue Suede Shoes Court you wanted named after your favorite Elvis Presley song? If it’s a “court,” it has to be a loop without a thruway.
There are still a few more steps before you can call The Lone Ranger Terrace home in Cochise County. Addresses are assigned as part of a building permit issuance with a $15 fee along with the property’s parcel number, but cannot be assigned to vacant lots. To ensure your application went through and was accepted, it’s best to call rural addressing staff at 520-432-9260.
When developers come up with names for streets in their proposed subdivision, they often choose them based on traits they want linked with a particular development, or names pertaining to skyscapes, wildlife or other characteristics connected to the area. Sometimes they pick family member names like Jaykay Drive in Hereford, or a hometown like Tacoma Street in Sierra Vista.
In cities or towns that carry historical significance, streets are often named for the region’s early pioneers or leaders who contributed to their cities’ early development. Sierra Vista is absolutely loaded with them.
According to David Santor – who was appointed Sierra Vista historian by the city council several years ago and is compiling a book of the city’s early history – thoroughfares like Carmichael and Fab avenues, Fry Boulevard, Sherbundy and Steffen streets and Lenzner and Moorman avenues convey notable historical weight. (See related story).
While not everyone can boast having an address named after winged reptiles like those on Hereford’s East Pterodactyl Lane, residents there must feel like they’re on Cloud Nine compared to those who live on Duh Drive in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
However, if you’re a guy and prefer to have your address reflect solely on your persona, you might feel pretty good about calling Fella Place in San Francisco home.