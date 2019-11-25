The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a Whetstone woman who was reported missing by a friend who said he received a disturbing text message from her.
The woman, Dana Lynn Welch, reportedly sent a text message to a man she had been staying with, saying that she was being "abused, held hostage and forced to take drugs," said sheriff's office spokeswoman Carol Capas.
The man contacted the sheriff's office Thursday evening and reported her missing. Capas said he asked if the sheriff's office could do a wellbeing check on the 48-year-old Welch after he received the text message.
Sheriff's officials ran an "IP computer check" on the text message and it was determined that it came from the Phoenix area, Capas said.
"An attempt to locate was issued to agencies in the Phoenix area to locate and check the welfare of Ms. Welch," Capas said in an email Sunday.
As of Monday afternoon, there had been no word of Welch from Phoenix law enforcement agencies, Capas said.
The man told sheriff's officials that he had last seen Welch on Nov. 14 and also received a different text message from her on Nov. 17, Capas said.
He also told sheriff's officials that Welch had lived with him in Whetstone for nine months, but he asked her to leave because of what he described as her "excessive alcohol use," Capas said.
Anyone with information concerning Welch's whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Cochise County Sheriff's Office at 520-432-9500.