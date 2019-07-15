Two wildfires sparked by lightning burned thousands of acres on Fort Huachuca and south of St. David Sunday, with the Fort Huachuca blaze continuing into Monday.
One fire was ignited on Fort Huachuca's Laundry Hill, while the other burned an area south of St. David near Middlemarch Road, according to Cochise County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carol Capas.
The St. David blaze, which torched just over 40 acres at the Dragoon Mountain Ranch Estates, began just before 4 p.m., but was put out a few hours later, said St. David Fire Chief Loyal Gephart.
"They got it out last night at about 10 p.m.," the fire chief said Monday.
The fire on Fort Huachuca, meanwhile, called the Buffalo Corral fire, raced through 1,160 acres by 8 a.m.
Forward spread of the fire was stopped, though, by Monday morning, said U.S. Army Fort Huachuca spokeswoman Tanja Linton.
"No structures were burned," Linton said in an email. "Firefighting personnel are still working the fire. It was started yesterday shortly after 4 p.m. by a lightning strike."
Linton reminded residents that firefighters are still on scene working the blaze and the area should be avoided.
A U.S. Army Fort Huachuca Facebook post on the fire advised the following:
"UPDATE 7:57 AM: Firefighting efforts continue. Forward progression of the Buffalo Corral Fire has been stopped. Approximately 11,060 acres have burned. Personnel should continue to avoid the area if possible, to allow firefighters and their vehicles access.
UPDATE 11:15 PM: Canelo Rd, West Gate, Buffalo Corral and Apache Flats are accessible and open to the public.
Folks, we need your help so our law enforcement personnel can focus their resources on supporting firefighters and protecting the fort.
Reservoir Hill, Star Hill and all canyon areas are closed after dark and Fort Huachuca police are removing individuals found in those areas or parked along Hunt & Hatfield. Individuals ignoring the traffic cones and the continued policing of these areas is diverting emergency assets away from the primary efforts to contain the fire and protect the installation."