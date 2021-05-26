COCHISE COUNTY − With dry weather conditions, little moisture and frequent winds, local first responders are urging the community to be proactive this year in reducing the risk of wildfires.
“We’re at a high risk,” said Kaleb Mauzy, battalion chief at Fry Fire District. “Temperatures are in the high 90s (degrees Fahrenheit), we have 20 mph winds, RH’s (relative humidity) are getting down to single digits.”
Paul Cimino, Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services fire marshal, said conditions are in the “extreme” risk category.
“We’ll be in extreme conditions until monsoons hit,” said Cimino. “Everybody is on alert. Wherever you have that dry vegetation, you have extreme risk.”
Mauzy believes the risk for wildfires will increase this year due to more individuals engaging in outdoor recreational activities in comparison to last year with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also attributes the increase in risk to drier and windier weather conditions.
“I’ve noticed an uptick in outdoor activities, hiking, biking, camping, people are just getting back out,” said Mauzy. “Just activity alone will increase the amount of starts. All it takes is a little spark.”
Cimino said the risk increases exponentially with individuals partaking in outdoor recreational activities during dry conditions in rural areas.
Bisbee Fire Chief George Castillo said that conditions are conducive to a high risk for wildfires with minimal rainfall.
“In my opinion, the fire danger started early this year,” said Castillo. “Everything is still very, very dry ... Everything is looking pretty hazardous until we get some monsoons.”
Emily Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the Jan. 1-May 25 total rainfall for Sierra Vista is at 1.43 inches, with last year’s total during the same period at 3.4 inches.
“When the relative humidity is 15% or lower, sustained winds of 20 mph or gusts up to 30 mph creates those critical conditions,” said Carpenter. “People really just need to be careful.”
Carpenter said the La Niña weather pattern, characterized by drier, warmer weather for the Southwest, officially ended last month. However, predictions for an El Niño pattern, characterized by cooler and wetter weather, are still preliminary.
“It looks like there’s a good chance that El Niño/neutral conditions will continue into the summer,” said Carpenter. “There’s a 50% chance that La Niña will continue into the fall. There is a little bit of a hedge for drier conditions.”
Cimino said dry conditions, lack of moisture, density of undeveloped brush and frequent winds compromise efforts to minimize the risk of a blaze. He urges the community to be careful when dealing with open flames.
“Obviously, all big fires start from small fires,” said Cimino. “They need to use extra diligence when working with open flames. Even a spark can trigger a wildfire. We’ve had some roadside fires with trailer chains dragging on the road.”
Cimino said any open burning, including trash or weeds, is prohibited.
“We had an issue with propane torches, people burning weeds on their rocks: that is strictly prohibited,” said Cimino, highlighting the increase in incidents. “I don’t anticipate lifting the ban anytime soon.”
Castillo also said open fires are prohibited in Bisbee.
Cimino said residents within the city are permitted to use recreational fire pits as long as they are used within specified guidelines for the device.
“You don’t need a permit for a recreational fire, as long as it meets the parameters for the device,” said Cimino. “You are still responsible for making sure the smoke and embers of that fire don’t breach your property.”
Heidi Schewel, U.S. Forest Service public affairs specialist, said that with the dry conditions, the potential for sparking a blaze is high.
“We are drier than we were last year,” said Schewel in an email. “Fuels are drier, thus more flammable. Fire danger is rated at very high. As the summer progresses and becomes hotter and drier, conditions will intensify.”
All urge the community to be proactive to minimize the risk and abide by fire restrictions.
“If you’re camping, don’t start a fire. If you do, completely put it out,” said Mauzy. “No burning of yard debris at this time. If you are going to use a recreational fire pit, keep it small and put it completely out. Trailer safety, make sure those chains are completely tucked up.”
Mauzy also recommended that residents stay informed with “Ready, Set, Go,” a statewide emergency notification system. The system can notify residents of fires, flash floods, severe thunderstorms, dust storms and excessive heat or cold temperatures.
Castillo asks residents to routinely keep their properties clean of debris and to keep grass short to minimize risk.
“Mow down any type of vegetation, anything that can catch on fire,” said Castillo. “Especially if people smoke, don’t throw out your cigarette butts. One of my main concerns is the fireworks, especially the illegal types, Roman candles, firecrackers, etc. The ones that are more explosive. They can easily be purchased across state line ... One little firecracker can cause a pretty significant fire. Hopefully, we can prevent any tragedies from fireworks as well.”
Schewel said that on May 26, Coronado National Forest enters Stage Two fire restrictions, in which all of the following are prohibited within the grounds of the park:
Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or wood stove fire, including charcoal and briquettes.
Smoking.
Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
Discharging a firearm, air rifle or gas gun.
Mauzy asks that residents call 911 immediately when a fire is spotted.
“The biggest takeaway for people, heed any of your local burning restrictions,” said Carpenter.