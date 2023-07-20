DRAGOON — Two wildfires are burning and have merged near Dragoon and Texas Canyon, approximately 15 miles northeast of Benson.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on Wednesday evening identified the Adams Peak fire, just north of Interstate 10, at about five acres when first encountered.
The second was the Robles Fire, south of I-10 and 4 miles southwest of Dragoon. The fire was estimated at 100 acres when encountered and very active.
The Robles and Adams Peak fires combined into the Adams Robles Complex on Thursday morning, according to the forestry department, which announced “there is no new update on acreage currently. Air Attack has launched to provide aerial intel, including current size up and overall activity.”
It quickly threatened various communications towers on the peak and other structures.
A multi-agency response was launched as the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and hotshot crews joined Air Attack.
Additional engines were on order along with additional resources, according to the forestry department.
The interstate was not threatened, but the Cochise County Sheriff's Office set a “prepare to evacuate,” notice for an area encompassing I-10, Dragoon Road and Touchstone Trail.
“Crews worked throughout the night yesterday and into today conducting firing operations around communications towers and other infrastructure," the department announced. "They were able to bring the fire down and away from the towers on the east and south sides of the peak."
Smoke may impact the interstate today, so drivers in the area are asked to use caution.
Hotshot crews, hand crews, aircraft and engines have been assigned to the fire and are working through the day.
Dragoon Road is open and crews are working to keep the fire from jumping the road.
