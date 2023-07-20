dragroon-fires-robles.jpg

The Robles Fire started Wednesday evening and quickly threatened communications towers and structures. 

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

DRAGOON — Two wildfires are burning and have merged near Dragoon and Texas Canyon, approximately 15 miles northeast of Benson.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on Wednesday evening identified the Adams Peak fire, just north of Interstate 10, at about five acres when first encountered.

