COCHISE COUNTY — If you’re confused about how to cast your early voter ballot at the next primary election in August, you’re not alone.
For Cochise County voters who for years have preferred the convenience of casting early ballots over driving to a designated polling site, the uncertainty and confusion swirling around about whether to mail in them in, take them to a drop box or not even bother casting one has put scores of concerned local voters in a quandary at the moment.
They'll have to remain in that condition for a little while longer, or until the Arizona Legislature rules on how early voting will be handled in the future.
That could take some time.
Currently, there are more than 90 election-related bills circulating among state lawmakers that could possibly affect early-voting laws in Arizona. Nationwide, nearly every state legislature is considering bills to either roll back pandemic-era voting easements or make permanent the rules that allowed a record-breaking number of Americans to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.
“It's far too early at this point, with the Arizona Legislature still in session, to specify how early voting will be handled in the future,” said Cochise County Director of Elections Lisa Marra. “Arizona, and Cochise County, have done early voting by mail, successfully, for the past 30 years. That’s three decades.”
Two years after Cochise County Recorder David Stevens — who was a former state legislator — was elected in 2016, he had secure voter drop boxes installed throughout the county.
“That's the first time (2018) we had taken advantage of that law which other counties (in Arizona) had used for several years,” Marra said.
Additionally, drop boxes save Cochise County thousands of dollars in postage.
“Those drop boxes have been used regularly with thousands of county voters choosing to use a drop box, and it increases each election,” Marra added.
Originally, the idea behind early voting was to increase voter participation, relieve congestion at polling stations on Election Day and avoid possible discrimination against those whose work and travel schedules might prohibit them from getting to polls during the hours on Election Day. Because of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended early voting and voting by mail when possible.
Many voters who live in rural areas around Cochise County not close to polling sites mail their ballots through the U.S. Postal Service. Some who live closer drop their early ballots off at voting centers on Election Day.
“All good choices for the voter, which is only one reason why Arizona is a leader when it comes to elections,” said Marra. “Over 80% of our county voters choose to vote early by mail with a couple thousand opting to vote early in person in 2020. That figure, too, continues to grow every cycle.”
While some Arizona lawmakers would like to see bills passed to curb early voting requirements, the city of Tempe's March 8 election is being held as a total mail-in affair, meaning every eligible voter will be sent a ballot by mail automatically.
A new report examining voting access across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., found that more than 70% of states offer all voters access to a mail ballot and early voting, while 15 others lag in methods available to cast a ballot. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 33 states have early voting, and 27 have no-excuse absentee voting. Three other states, Colorado, Oregon and Washington, conduct all elections by mail. Twenty states require an excuse to vote absentee ballot by mail.
The Center for Election Innovation and Research found almost every state offered at least one method of early voting to all eligible voters. Only a handful make voting before Election Day difficult for most Americans.
Seven states — Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire and South Carolina — are considered to have the most restrictive access to early voting because they require an excuse to vote absentee and they don't offer in-person voting to all voters before Election Day.