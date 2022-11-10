WILLCOX — Big agriculture won out in the Willcox basin as Proposition 420 to form an Active Management Area apparently has failed to gain enough support to pass.

As of Friday at 11:39 a.m., 2,108 people voted no the proposition and 1,300 voted yes. The Willcox basin extends into Graham County and 80 voters there voted against it, with just 31 people voting for it.

