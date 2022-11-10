WILLCOX — Big agriculture won out in the Willcox basin as Proposition 420 to form an Active Management Area apparently has failed to gain enough support to pass.
As of Friday at 11:39 a.m., 2,108 people voted no the proposition and 1,300 voted yes. The Willcox basin extends into Graham County and 80 voters there voted against it, with just 31 people voting for it.
Rural Water Assurance, a PAC with big Arizona and California donors, amassed support through a campaign, deriding the AMAs proposed by the Arizona Water Defenders in the Willcox and Douglas basins. AWD is a grass roots PAC that gathered support for proposition.
According to records, California TriNut Farm Management irrigates about 2,400 acres in the Willcox and Douglas basins and plans to expand irrigation to another 1,200 acres.
Donor documents indicated the monetary support for opposing the proposition. Donors of $1,000 or more were: Vinters Barbara Pierce, Scottsdale; Robert Carlson, San Diego; Rodney Keeling, Arizona Stronghold Vineyards from Scottsdale and Janiece Schafer, both from Pearce; farmer Ray Zuck, Elfrida; White Water Irrigation, Cochise; White Bros. Grain, Elfrida; Western Hydro Engineering, Cochise; TriNut Farms, Ceres, California; 3 Rivers Investment, Chandler; A&J Farms, Cochise; Pacific Sierra Group. Visalia, California; Cochise Groves Investment, Cochise; Kai Land Company, Cortaro; High Desert Irrigation, Willcox; Pride Drilling, Willcox; and NuPoint, Tucson.
All totaled, Rural Water Assurance raised $56,500 from corporations and $9,350 from individuals.
AWD raised $16,285 for the Willcox AMA and the Douglas AMA from individual donors. Though the Willcox AMA failed, the Douglas AMA passed.
“It's hardly surprising that local companies profiting off groundwater extraction would oppose active management to conserve the groundwater, but some of the other donors are surprising given RWA's emphasis on what it calls local control,” AWD said in a statement.
Heather Glenn of RWA stated, "We know how precious water is, which is why creating AMAs would not help our residents more effectively use their water. We hope this is an opportunity for everyone and anyone interested in water conservation to join us and create and implement water-saving practices and programs for our community. Rural Water Assurance is keeping their website: AssureOurWater.com as well as a Facebook Group, Rural Water Assurance, to keep their neighbors up to date on details regarding activities underway to secure effective water conservation policies that would benefit everyone. We will also keep the email address ruralwaterassurance@gmail.com as a contact for the group."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone